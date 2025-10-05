Three Observations from Clemson's Drubbing of UNC
North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 ACC) lost its second straight game after being routed by Clemson (2-3, 1-2) 38-10 in another embarrassing showing for the Tar Heels.
While the final score may not reflect it, UNC trailed 35-3 at halftime, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pulled his starters after the outcome was clear. The Tigers outgained the Tar Heels 488 yards to 270.
Here are my three observations from today's game.
Suspect Pass Defense Reappears in Disastrous First Half
Carolina has been suspect all season long in its pass defense when it came to playing against Power Four programs and it showed up again Saturday afternoon.
Clemson completed 30 of their 39 passes (76.9%) for 399 yards and five touchdown passes. It had averaged 249.0 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per game through the air in its previous four games. Cade Klubnik completed 22 of his 24 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He had only thrown six touchdown passes for the year in the previous four games.
All of Klubnik’s statistics came in the first half. However, the first touchdown pass wasn't thrown by Klubnik but by Antonio Williams, who executed a double pass trick play for a 75-yard bomb to T.J. Moore on the very first play of the game. This play ended up setting the tone for the entire matchup. Along with that opening touchdown, the Tar Heels surrendered five passes of 30 yards or more, three of which resulted in touchdowns.
In the first quarter alone, the Tigers had 233 yards and four touchdown passes.
Including the Clemson game, UNC’s pass defense has allowed Power Four opponents to complete 76% of their throws for a total of 906 yards (an average of 302 yards per game), with seven touchdowns and just one interception.
Third Down Remains a Pain in the Butt
Heading into the game, North Carolina had converted just two of its 11 third-down attempts, with one coming via penalty. I asked head coach Bill Belichick about the team’s persistent issues in this area—where UNC ranked 107th nationally before the Clemson game—and what could be done to improve. Here’s what he said:
- “Well, it's several third and longs at the first half,” Belichick said in his postgame presser. “I don't know the last three or four. I think we're third and 10 pluses. So part of the problem on third down is first and second down. You know, you get in third and long and extra long, it's just hard to convert. So combination of playing better on third down, but also staying out of the third and 10 pluses. We're just too hard to convert. Nobody has good stats converting those.”
Although Belichick likely was not aware at the time, seven of North Carolina’s third-down attempts were on third-and-9 or shorter, and the Tar Heels converted just two of those opportunities, a 28.5 percent rate. In third-and-short situations, UNC failed to convert on all four attempts.
UNC faced an average third-down distance of 7.6 yards, while Clemson averaged 9.1. The Tar Heels completed just two of nine third-down pass attempts for 10 yards and a first down. By comparison, the Tigers converted four of six third-down passes for 42 yards and a first down.
North Carolina Reaches a Benchmark
After four games, North Carolina finally surpassed 200 passing yards, with Max Johnson completing 26 of 42 passes (61.9%) for 210 yards. He averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt and had only eight passes that traveled 10 yards or more downfield.
However, this was due to the constant pressure he faced throughout the game as he took a sack and was hit six times in the pocket. Because of the pressure from Clemson’s defense, he had to rely on the quick passing game.
