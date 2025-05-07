Two-Year UNC Football Linebacker Announces Transfer to Big Ten Power
Following two promising seasons with the Tar Heels, UNC football transfer Amare Campbell is now committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Rivals' NCAA Transfer Portal account reported on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore linebacker entered the transfer portal in early December but withdrew his name less than a week later. However, he returned to the portal two weeks ago and, with two years of eligibility remaining, appears 100 percent locked in on joining James Franklin's Penn State program, which finished 13-3 overall last go-round to extend its 10-win streak to three seasons.
As a true freshman in 2023, Campbell made 11 appearances, tallying 14 tackles, two for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass deflection. He then became a centerpiece force for the 2024 UNC football defensive unit, racking up 76 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble across his 13 outings.
Amare Campbell arrived in Chapel Hill as a three-star prospect and early enrollee out of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Va., ranking No. 1,286 overall and No. 109 at his position on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
He's now a three-star transfer at No. 252 overall and No. 8 among linebackers in the portal.
