UNC Football Recruiters Come Up Short for Texas Prep Braylon Edwards
Duncanville High School (Texas) junior defensive back Braylon Edwards (no relation to former Michigan All-American wide receiver Braylon Edwards) included UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels in his top five last week, along with fellow ACC program SMU, two SEC schools in Auburn and Arkansas, and Utah.
But Edwards verbally committed to SMU on Sunday. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the three-star prep ended up choosing the Mustangs over UNC and Auburn.
Just recently debuting at No. 1,116 overall and No. 93 among safeties on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, the 6-foot, 190-pound Edwards is a surging prospect in the cycle.
His decision marks a relatively rare miss for Belichick & Co. in the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach's first year as a recruiter.
On the 2026 trail, the UNC football coaches boast the No. 13-ranked collection. Their 13 early pledges include a pair of top-tier three-star defensive backs in Junipero Serra (Calif.) cornerback Marcellous Ryan and Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback Justin Lewis.
