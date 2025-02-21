All Tar Heels

UNC Football Adds 'Big U-Hall' Commit to 2026 Haul

The UNC football recruiting team landed its seventh prize in the cycle via 340-pounder Anthony Hall.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dexter Southfield School (Mass.) offensive lineman Anthony Hall, considered by some as the No. 1 prep in his state, announced his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels on Friday afternoon. He selected Carolina over fellow finalists Tennessee and Rutgers.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder, a top-tier three-star appearing at No. 655 overall and No. 58 among interior offensive linemen on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, revealed his decision at his school.

Hall, who advertises his "Big U-Hall" nickname on social media, compiled over a dozen offers in his recruitment. He ended up on Belichick & Co.'s official 2026 wishlist just over a month ago during his unofficial trip to Chapel Hill.

And the former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach visited Hall in Massachusetts.

"He is from New England, and I am from New England," Hall recently noted about Belichick to 247Sports' Brian Dohn. "And that is a big thing. I could imagine playing for him one day, and a big future is coming his way, UNC's way, so that is a factor."

Belichick and his cohorts now enjoy a seven-deep 2026 collection. It's a three-star-only class ranking No. 23 in the country, per 247Sports, before Hall joined the club.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more Tar Heel recruiting updates and other UNC football news.

