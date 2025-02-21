UNC Football Adds 'Big U-Hall' Commit to 2026 Haul
Dexter Southfield School (Mass.) offensive lineman Anthony Hall, considered by some as the No. 1 prep in his state, announced his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels on Friday afternoon. He selected Carolina over fellow finalists Tennessee and Rutgers.
The 6-foot-4, 340-pounder, a top-tier three-star appearing at No. 655 overall and No. 58 among interior offensive linemen on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, revealed his decision at his school.
Hall, who advertises his "Big U-Hall" nickname on social media, compiled over a dozen offers in his recruitment. He ended up on Belichick & Co.'s official 2026 wishlist just over a month ago during his unofficial trip to Chapel Hill.
And the former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach visited Hall in Massachusetts.
"He is from New England, and I am from New England," Hall recently noted about Belichick to 247Sports' Brian Dohn. "And that is a big thing. I could imagine playing for him one day, and a big future is coming his way, UNC's way, so that is a factor."
Belichick and his cohorts now enjoy a seven-deep 2026 collection. It's a three-star-only class ranking No. 23 in the country, per 247Sports, before Hall joined the club.
