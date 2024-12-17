UNC Football: Bill Belichick Effect Yields Another Four-Star Signature
All nine holdover 2025 commits from the Mack Brown era are now full-fledged UNC football signees. Cooper High School (Ky.) defensive lineman Austin Alexander entered that group on Tuesday afternoon by putting his months-long pledge to the Tar Heels in ink.
And it's safe to say the UNC football coaches are thrilled to have Alexander officially on board. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound edge rusher joins East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker as the only two composite four-star talents in the program's 2025 recruiting collection.
Baker confirmed his allegiance to new Tar Heel leader and six-time Super Bowl champion orchestrator Bill Belichick just a few days after the 72-year-old's introductory presser last week.
The Tar Heels' social media team formally announced Alexander's addition by welcoming him to the family via the following post:
Austin Alexander checks in at No. 420 overall, No. 43 among defensive linemen, and No. 5 in Kentucky on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He and the other certified future Tar Heels comprise the nation's No. 91-ranked class, per 247Sports.
It still sits last among ACC schools. That said, there's still plenty of time left in the cycle, not to mention loads of potential prizes now on tap to visit in the coming days and weeks, for Bill Belichick & Co. to produce a formidable batch of newcomers.
