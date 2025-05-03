UNC Football Adds West Coast Defender to 2025 Roster
Just a few hours after reeling in South Carolina offensive line transfer Jakai Moore on Friday, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts further solidified the Tar Heels' standing inside the top 10 of the transfer portal rankings via the addition of one-year UCLA cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.
A former three-star prep in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the 6-foot, 195-pound Dunbar-Hawkins now checks in as a three-star transfer prospect.
Dunbar-Hawkins enrolled at UCLA in January 2024 and participated in the Bruins' spring practices. However, the Los Angeles native out of Tustin High School did not see any game action as a true freshman last season, thereby earning a redshirt.
So, as On3's Hayes Fawcett noted in reporting the Tar Heels' latest portal prize, Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins will arrive in Chapel Hill with all four years of eligibility remaining.
He becomes the 34th piece to what has grown into one of the nation's most impressive transfer collections. The UNC football portal class now ranks No. 9 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 3 in the ACC — appearing below only No. 3 Miami and No. 6 Florida State.
