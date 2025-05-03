All Tar Heels

UNC Football Adds West Coast Defender to 2025 Roster

The UNC football transfer haul now stacks up third among ACC programs.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a few hours after reeling in South Carolina offensive line transfer Jakai Moore on Friday, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts further solidified the Tar Heels' standing inside the top 10 of the transfer portal rankings via the addition of one-year UCLA cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Land Seventh-Year Collegian in Transfer Portal

A former three-star prep in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the 6-foot, 195-pound Dunbar-Hawkins now checks in as a three-star transfer prospect.

Dunbar-Hawkins enrolled at UCLA in January 2024 and participated in the Bruins' spring practices. However, the Los Angeles native out of Tustin High School did not see any game action as a true freshman last season, thereby earning a redshirt.

So, as On3's Hayes Fawcett noted in reporting the Tar Heels' latest portal prize, Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins will arrive in Chapel Hill with all four years of eligibility remaining.

He becomes the 34th piece to what has grown into one of the nation's most impressive transfer collections. The UNC football portal class now ranks No. 9 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 3 in the ACC — appearing below only No. 3 Miami and No. 6 Florida State.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football offseason news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football