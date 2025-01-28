UNC Football Recruiters Flip Another 2025 Prospect
Despite being committed to the Navy Midshipmen since June, Malvern Prep School (Pa.) linebacker Jake Bauer visited the UNC football program over the weekend. And on Monday afternoon, after securing an offer while on campus, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound three-star announced his flipped commitment to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
"I would like to thank everyone at Navy for putting the time and effort into recruiting me," Bauer wrote in the following decision post. "At this time, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina."
Jake Bauer, who chose the Tar Heels over offers from 21 other schools, currently checks in at No. 29 in Pennsylvania and No. 147 among linebackers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
His UNC football pledge marks the third in as many days at linebacker, joining Pope John XXIII High School (N.J.) three-star Tyler Houser and St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fla.) three-star Lantz Pascal. Plus, Belichick & Co. landed a commitment from Berkeley Prep School (Fla.) three-star running back Joseph Troupe on Sunday, not to mention four others in the cycle within the past 10 days.
Now, the UNC collection stacks up at No. 60 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 14 in the ACC.
