All Tar Heels

UNC Football Recruiters Flip Another 2025 Prospect

Jake Bauer, a three-star defender from Pennsylvania, becomes the 18th addition to the UNC football haul.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite being committed to the Navy Midshipmen since June, Malvern Prep School (Pa.) linebacker Jake Bauer visited the UNC football program over the weekend. And on Monday afternoon, after securing an offer while on campus, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound three-star announced his flipped commitment to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

ALSO READ: Explosive Running Back Joins 2025 Tar Heel Class

"I would like to thank everyone at Navy for putting the time and effort into recruiting me," Bauer wrote in the following decision post. "At this time, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina."

Jake Bauer, who chose the Tar Heels over offers from 21 other schools, currently checks in at No. 29 in Pennsylvania and No. 147 among linebackers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

His UNC football pledge marks the third in as many days at linebacker, joining Pope John XXIII High School (N.J.) three-star Tyler Houser and St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fla.) three-star Lantz Pascal. Plus, Belichick & Co. landed a commitment from Berkeley Prep School (Fla.) three-star running back Joseph Troupe on Sunday, not to mention four others in the cycle within the past 10 days.

Now, the UNC collection stacks up at No. 60 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 14 in the ACC.

ALSO READ: UNC Coaches Land Multi-Sport Standout Tyler Houser

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football