UNC Football Portal Target Picks Seminoles Over Tar Heels
Initially, three-year Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins planned to visit four suitors last week, including the UNC football program, along with NC State, Texas Tech, and Florida State. But the 6-foot-6, 281-pound edge rusher tweaked his schedule, ultimately just checking out the Tar Heels in person before heading to Tallahassee to spend time with the Seminoles over the weekend.
And on Sunday afternoon, with two years of college eligibility remaining, Jenkins announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles:
The former three-star prep out of Notre Dame High School (N.J.) became a three-star transfer prospect after formally entering the portal on Dec. 26.
As a redshirt sophomore this season, Jayson Jenkins posted nine tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble across his 13 outings for the Volunteers. He currently ranks No. 128 overall and No. 15 among edge rushers in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
Florida State's 16-deep transfer collection stacks up No. 5 in the country and No. 1 among ACC programs. As for first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff, their 12-man portal haul, including a pair of defensive linemen in former East Carolina tackle CJ Mims and Delaware edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude, checks in at No. 31 overall and No. 4 in the conference.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.