UNC Football: Elite QB Looks Forward to Meeting Bill Belichick
There's sure to be a bump in recruiting under first-year UNC football leader and six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick. After all, in the same week that the Tar Heels hired the 72-year-old, several top-shelf prospects have already begun expressing interest.
One such talent is Nashville Christian School (Tenn.) junior quarterback Jared Curtis, who ranks No. 4 overall and No. 1 among signal-callers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
"Arguably the greatest coach of all time," the 6-foot-4, 225-pound five-star, fresh off leading his squad to the school's first state championship in nine years, said about Belichick during his chat with On3 Recruits earlier this week. "Definitely want to get up there and meet him."
Curtis and his cannon for an arm boast over three dozen offers.
He initially committed to SEC powerhouse Georgia back in late March. However, the 17-year-old phenom backed out of that pledge and reopened his recruitment in October.
Meanwhile, as things stand, the 2026 UNC football recruiting haul consists of only one verbal commit in Providence Day School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Zaid Lott, currently stacking up at No. 589 overall and No. 47 among QBs in the cycle.
No recruits on either the 2025 or 2026 trail have pledged allegiance to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels yet. It's likely only a matter of time, though, until that changes to the tune of statement prizes.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.