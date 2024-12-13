UNC Football: Kobe Paysour Reveals Transfer Plan After Coach's Presser
At the moment, there are 10 UNC football players in the transfer portal. And it looks as though that counts is about to grow to 11, as redshirt junior wide receiver Kobe Paysour told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Thursday afternoon that he is now getting ready to transfer out of Chapel Hill.
Interestingly, the report of Paysour's plan to enter the portal popped up just after the conclusion of six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick's introductory press conference as the 35th head coach in UNC football history.
Kobe Paysour arrived at UNC as a three-star prospect, checking in at No. 441 overall and No. 68 among wide receivers on the 247Sports 2021 Composite.
Across four seasons with the Tar Heels, including his redshirt campaign in 2021, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Kings Mountain, N.C., totaled 70 receptions for 936 yards and seven touchdowns. However, all seven of Paysour's scores came in 2022 and 2023, as he never found paydirt for the 2024 Tar Heels (6-6) despite recording a career-high 330 yards between his 12 outings this season.
Paysour, currently the only UNC football wide receiver who has announced plans to enter this year's transfer portal, now has one season of eligibility remaining wherever he decides to suit up next.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.