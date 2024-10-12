UNC Football: Mack Brown's Bowl Streak Now in Serious Danger
UNC football allowed the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2, 3-2 ACC) to rack up 214 rushing yards in the first half alone on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels (3-4, 0-3 ACC) entered the locker room for halftime facing a 20-14 deficit and appearing well on their way to suffering a fourth straight defeat following a promising 3-0 start to the season.
By about the midway point of the third quarter, Georgia Tech had already amassed a season-high 259 yards on the ground.
So, in the end, despite an encouraging comeback attempt late in the contest, it was no surprise that the UNC football players exited Kenan Stadium's Chris Smith Field with a 41-34 loss in tow following a 68-yard Georgia Tech rushing TD with 16 ticks left on the clock.
Making matters worse, Mack Brown's 16th squad in Chapel Hill has been at or near home across its deflating four-game slide. UNC's 70-50 defeat at the hands of James Madison took place in Kenan Stadium, and it sure looks like the Tar Heels have yet to recover from that massive disappointment, as they fell to the Duke Blue Devils, 21-20, in neighboring Durham two weeks ago before recording a 34-24 home loss to the Pitt Panthers last week and being overpowered by Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, their offense just isn't potent enough to overcome a defense that never seems to show any consistent signs of improvement under Brown & Co.'s command.
There are no penciled-in victories remaining on the 2024 UNC football slate.
From North Carolina Tar Heels On SI's view in the press box, Kenan Stadium appeared barely over half full at the start of the game against Georgia Tech. By the time the Yellow Jackets scored early in the fourth quarter to push their lead to 34-24, it seemed only the UNC football diehards, marching band, and visiting Georgia Tech patrons remained on hand to witness the Tar Heels' charge in the closing minutes.
The Tar Heels have reached a bowl game in each of their past five campaigns since Mack Brown's return to Chapel Hill.
Meanwhile, Brown hasn't come up short of a bowl invite since his 2010 Texas Longhorns finished 5-7 overall, as his bowl streak stands at eight seasons.
Next up for the Tar Heels is a bye week before they travel to battle the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) at noon ET on Oct. 26 (The CW Network).
