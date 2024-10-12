Predictions Now Favor Alabama to Flip UNC Football Commit
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) tight end Marshall Pritchett verbally committed to the UNC football coaches back in March toward the end of his junior year.
Now, though, roughly midway through his senior campaign, the four picks that popped up this week between the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine and 247Sports Crystal Ball all point to the 6-foot-5, 210-pound top-tier three-star potentially flipping his pledge to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Pritchett, who checks in at No. 537 overall, No. 23 among tight ends, and No. 63 overall in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited the Alabama football powerhouse the first weekend of March, just a few weeks prior to his commitment to Mack Brown and his crew in Chapel Hill. That said, he didn't receive an offer from the Crimson Tide until a few months later.
As it stands, still counting Pritchett as a UNC football commit, the Tar Heels' 14-deep 2025 recruiting haul ranks No. 50 in the country and No. 11 in the ACC.
But the collection, including a trio of four-star prospects, appears at No. 3 among ACC schools when only considering classes containing 15 pledges or less, highlighting UNC's solid quality-over-quantity score.
Mitchell Pritchett is UNC football's highest-ranked 2025 three-star.
The only other listed 2025 tight end committed to the Tar Heels is John Hersey High School (Ill.) three-star Logan Farrell, No. 702 overall and No. 37 at the position.
