UNC Football Recruiters Land Visit From Son of NFL Legend
When Bill Belichick was announced as the next head coach of the UNC football program in December, he immediately made his intentions pretty clear. The Tar Heels would now operate like a professional organization, with the goal to help players reach the next level and continue their careers.
As spring ball starts up and the beginning of the football season inches closer, Belichick and his Tar Heels may be a step closer to landing a player who is sure to have NFL aspirations.
Three-star Devin Fitzgerald, the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, has now locked in a visit with North Carolina. That trip to Chapel Hill, set for Saturday, was reported via On3 Sports.
The Brophy College Preparatory (Az.) prospect currently ranks No. 496 nationally and No. 78 among wide receivers in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
He already holds over two dozen offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, Florida State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, and UCLA. In addition to his Tar Heel tour, the junior standout has scheduled a visit with the Bruins in June.
Fitzgerald's UNC visit coincides with the Tar Heels' spring practices.
