Surging UNC Football Program Lands in Final Six for Former Bama Commit
When it was announced that legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick had decided to come to the collegiate ranks by accepting the UNC football job, folks in Chapel Hill became excited at the seemingly unlimited potential for the program.
Many members of the media shared that sentiment, believing a coach of Belichick’s pedigree would be instrumental on the recruiting trail, helping to bring talented prospects to suit up in Chapel Hill. That sentiment holds thus far, most recently evidenced by UNC landing in a final grouping of schools for a coveted four-star prep.
On Friday morning, On3’s Hayes Fawcett revealed that Carrollton High School (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney was down to just six schools, including the Tar Heels. His other remaining contenders are Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior ranks No. 111 nationally and No. 12 among cornerbacks, according to 247Sports.
Barney was previously committed to Alabama before backing out of that pledge in November. Since then, he’s received heavy interest from a number of notable programs before cutting his list down to just six.
Belichick and his crew hope to add Barney to their already competitive 2026 recruiting haul. That early eight-deep collection, featuring one four-star prospect in North Duplin High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin, currently stacks up at No. 26 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 7 in the ACC.
