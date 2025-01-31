All Tar Heels

Where UNC Football Prize Byron Nelson Sits in Final Rankings

The incoming UNC football giant is one of the top 100 offensive linemen in the 2025 class.

UNC football
UNC football / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Byron Nelson committed to the UNC football program in June and made it official with his signature in early December. Now, the Katy High School (Texas) offensive lineman is the third-highest ranked member of first-year Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick's 20-deep 2025 recruiting haul.

Nelson, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound consensus three-star in the cycle, stacks up at No. 898 overall, No. 77 among offensive linemen, and No. 128 in Texas, according to the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.

"While playing at one of the premier programs in the Lone Star State, Nelson has anchored the offensive line at strongside tackle the past two seasons," 247Sports' Don Callahan noted. "On the collegiate level, he'll likely move inside given his strength at the point-of-attack...

"He's among the more technically sound O-linemen coming out of high school and regularly finishes his blocks."

The 2025 UNC football collection currently checks in at No. 60 in the country and No. 15 among ACC programs.

