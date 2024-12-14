Another UNC Football Wideout Now Entering Transfer Portal
As of Friday night, despite this week's hiring of six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick as the program's 35th head coach in history, there are a dozen UNC football players in the transfer portal. And at least one more is set to enter it in wide receiver Gavin Blackwell.
ALSO READ: Elite QB Jared Curtis Looks Forward to Meeting New UNC Coach
The 6-foot, 185-pound redshirt junior informed On3's Hayes Fawcett of his plan to enter the portal on Friday morning. He became the second Tar Heel receiver to choose that route in as many days, as fellow redshirt junior Kobe Paysour revealed his decision around the time that Belichick's introductory press conference was wrapping up on Thursday afternoon.
Blackwell, who has one year of eligibility remaining where he ends up next, saw action in only six games for the 2024 Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC), tallying four receptions for 43 yards.
Between his redshirt freshman and sophomore campaigns, though, the Indian Trail, N.C., native hauled in 27 catches for 405 yards and one touchdown.
As part of Mack Brown & Co.'s 2021 class, Gavin Blackwell arrived in Chapel Hill as a top-shelf prospect out of Sun Valley High School (N.C.). The four-star prep ranked No. 210 overall, No. 36 among wide receivers, and No. 13 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2021 Composite.
ALSO READ: Bill Belichick Set to Call Highest-Ranked 2025 Tar Heel Pledge
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.