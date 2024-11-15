UNC Football Releases Jerseys for Wake Forest Game
Looking to achieve bowl eligibility for the sixth straight season and improve to .500 in conference play, UNC football hosts the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5, 2-3 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network). It marks the first home night game for Mack Brown's 2024 Tar Heels (5-4, 2-3 ACC).
The program is requesting a blue-out crowd.
And to complement that atmosphere, the UNC football social media team revealed via the following post on Thursday afternoon that the squad will wear Carolina blue helmets, jerseys, and pants:
UNC brings a two-game winning streak into the contest against the Demon Deacons. But the Tar Heels must guard against rust, as their road victories over the Virginia Cavaliers and Florida State Seminoles are the team's only two outings since its 41-34 home loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Oct. 12.
Wake Forest had won two in a row before losing to Cal at home, 46-36, last week.
Following the bout against the Demon Deacons, the Tar Heels will gear up for a road battle against the Boston College Eagles at noon ET Saturday, Nov. 23 (The CW Network), before welcoming the rival NC State Wolfpack to Kenan Stadium for both teams' regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 30 (kickoff time and TV not yet announced).
