UNC Football Rises in Transfer Rankings After Landing Four-Star Talent

One of the top linebackers in the portal pledged allegiance to new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Averaging about one transfer commitment per day since becoming the 35th UNC football head coach in history, the 72-year-old Bill Belichick and his staff have already compiled an impressive 10-deep collection from the portal.

And the latest addition, former Washington Huskies linebacker Khmori House, secured the Tar Heels a place among the top 25 in the 247Sports Team Transfer Rankings.

As a true freshman this season, the 6-foot, 215-pound House recorded 35 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass deflection. The former three-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) saw action in all 12 games for a Washington squad that posted a 6-6 regular season record, including a 4-5 mark in Big Ten play.

Khmori House, the only four-star transfer to join the program in Chapel Hill this cycle, announced his decision on Saturday after checking out the school on a two-day official visit.

He ranks No. 88 overall among all players who have entered transfer portal this cycle, per 247Sports, and appears No. 2 at his position.

Now, the UNC football transfer haul checks in at No. 23 in the country and No. 3 in the ACC. Plus, it's worth noting that Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels currently stack up at No. 7 overall among schools with 10 transfer additions or less.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

