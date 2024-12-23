UNC Football Rises in Transfer Rankings After Landing Four-Star Talent
Averaging about one transfer commitment per day since becoming the 35th UNC football head coach in history, the 72-year-old Bill Belichick and his staff have already compiled an impressive 10-deep collection from the portal.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Aces Making Moves for Former NC State Sensation
And the latest addition, former Washington Huskies linebacker Khmori House, secured the Tar Heels a place among the top 25 in the 247Sports Team Transfer Rankings.
As a true freshman this season, the 6-foot, 215-pound House recorded 35 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass deflection. The former three-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) saw action in all 12 games for a Washington squad that posted a 6-6 regular season record, including a 4-5 mark in Big Ten play.
Khmori House, the only four-star transfer to join the program in Chapel Hill this cycle, announced his decision on Saturday after checking out the school on a two-day official visit.
He ranks No. 88 overall among all players who have entered transfer portal this cycle, per 247Sports, and appears No. 2 at his position.
Now, the UNC football transfer haul checks in at No. 23 in the country and No. 3 in the ACC. Plus, it's worth noting that Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels currently stack up at No. 7 overall among schools with 10 transfer additions or less.
ALSO READ: UNC Head Coach Puts International Flair in 2025 Recruiting Class
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.