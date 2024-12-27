UNC Football Slated to Host 340-Pound Transfer William Boone
Former one-year Prairie View A&M offensive tackle William Boone will be in Chapel Hill for an official visit with new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels beginning next Thursday, On3's Steve Wiltfong first reported this week.
As Wiltfong noted, Boone did not allow a single sack while suiting up for the Panthers this season. The 6-foot-7, 340-pound giant saw action in 11 games for a Prairie View A&M squad that finished 5-7 overall.
William Boone, a former unrated prep out of Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga., spent a season apiece at New Mexico Military Institute and Kilgore College before taking his talent to Prairie View A&M in Texas this year.
He entered the transfer portal this month with two years of eligibility remaining. The three-star transfer prospect now checks in at No. 500 overall and No. 35 among offensive tackles in the portal, per On3's rankings.
Meanwhile, the UNC football program has already reeled in 10 commitments from the transfer portal this cycle. Three of those additions are three-star offensive linemen in former Rice Owls tackle Chad Lindberg, Alabama Crimson Tide tackle Miles McVay, and Holy Cross Crusaders center Christo Kelly.
The 72-year-old Bill Belichick's first Tar Heel transfer haul currently stacks up at No. 27 overall in the country, according to 247Sports.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football portal news.