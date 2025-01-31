UNC Football Signee Finishes Prep Career With All Four-Stars
East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, who made his commitment to the UNC football program official soon after Bill Belichick became head coach in Chapel Hill, is the lone consensus four-star in the Tar Heels' 2025 class. Recruiting sites finalized their ratings and rankings this week.
ALSO READ: Elite 2027 Edge Rusher Honored to Meet UNC Head Coach
Baker, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder who pledged allegiance to the Tar Heels in June 2023 and inked his financial agreement this past December, checks in as high as No. 65 overall among his 2025 peers, per On3. His lowest ranking is No. 199 overall on ESPN.
In the composite On3 Industry Rankings, Bryce Baker pops up at No. 87 overall, No. 9 among signal-callers, and No. 4 in North Carolina.
"Mobile [QB] with a muscled-up build that will throw his wide receivers open," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote about Baker. "Owns a compact release and can create some torque with his upper half...Likely to find the most success in a modern spread attack that wants to move him around."
He headlines a 20-deep 2025 UNC football recruiting haul that stacks up at No. 60 in the country, per On3, and No. 15 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Nearby OL Expresses Excitement Following Tar Heel Visit
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.