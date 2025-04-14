UNC Football Staff Lands Surprise Crystal Ball Prediction
The news cycle was ablaze over the weekend with reports of division between the Tennessee Volunteers and quarterback Nico Iamaleava, now a reported UNC football target, over NIL salary disputes. Insiders rumored that the sophomore was looking for more money before the Vols ultimately decided to cut ties and move on from him.
ALSO READ: Another Four-Star Prep Commits to New Tar Heel Leader Bill Belichick
So, Iamaleava is in the transfer portal and ranks as the No. 1 talent up for grabs.
Early reports suggested Iamaleava could return to the West Coast to play for Southern Cal or UCLA. However, there appears to be another contender: Bill Belichick and UNC football.
On Monday morning, FSU Insider Brendan Sonnone logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for Iamaleava to commit to Belichick and the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Nico Iamaleava may well recognize the appeal of playing for Belichick in helping him reach the next level. That said, it's still nothing more than a prediction.
He was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of Warren High School (Calif.), finishing No. 3 overall and No. 2 among signal callers on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
Last season, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards with a 63.8 completion percentage, connecting on 19 touchdown passes while tossing only five interceptions. He also added 358 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, leading Tennessee to a College Football Playoff berth.
Meanwhile, the UNC football quarterback room is somewhat murky heading into the season, as senior starter Max Johnson is still recovering from the broken leg that he suffered in the Tar Heels’ 2024 opener.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.