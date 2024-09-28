UNC Football Star Reaches Major Milestone Against Duke
Omarion Hampton entered the UNC football team's Saturday road game against rival Duke with 2,460 rushing yards as a Tar Heel. The junior running back and projected 2025 NFL Draft pick needed only one quarter in Durham to eclipse the 2,500-mark for his career, as he tallied 50 yards on 11 carries in helping to power Mack Brown's group to a 10-0 lead over the Blue Devils in the first 15 minutes of action.
Hampton, a 6-foot, 220-pound bruiser from Clayton, N.C., recorded 21 more rushing yards in the second quarter, as he headed into the locker room for halftime with 71 rushing yards on 17 attempts, not to mention the 21-year-old's three receptions for 42 yards.
At the time of this article's publishing, the Tar Heels, looking to bounce back from last Saturday's devastating 70-50 home loss to James Madison, lead the Blue Devils, 17-0, at the half in Wallace Wade Stadium.
And Hampton currently sits at No. 11 in all-time UNC football rushing yards with 2,531. He needs 50 more to leapfrog Elijah Hood (2,580) and reach the top 10.
Last season, Hampton posted 1,504 yards on the ground, the second-highest season mark in UNC football history.
Following the bout against the Blue Devils, Hampton and the Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC) will gear up to host Pitt in Kenan Stadium at noon ET next Saturday (ESPN or ESPN2).
