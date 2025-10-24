Virginia's Ballhawking Defense Could Cause Issues for UNC's Offense
While Virginia’s defense isn’t as imposing as its offense, the Cavaliers still field an experienced group that’s capable of making things difficult for North Carolina.
Virginia is giving up 352.7 yards per game—eighth in the ACC and 55th nationally—but the Cavaliers’ biggest strength is their run defense. They are allowing only 120.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 38th in the country.
The Cavaliers are also one of the nation's best in getting turnovers as it is 28th nationally and tied for 4th in the ACC in turnovers gained with 11 forced turnovers (six interceptions, five forced fumbles.
Like the offense, Virginia’s defense is loaded with experience. All but one of the Cavaliers’ defensive starters are seniors or graduate transfers.
"Defensively, this is a very experienced group. It's mainly all juniors, seniors, some graduate students," North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick said. "Other than (Ethan) Minter the safety, who's a sophomore, it's a very experienced group, and they play well together."
"The ends are very disruptive," Belichick added. "The defensive line is good, but the ends in particular are very disruptive and create negative plays, long yardage situations, make plays on long yardage and score touchdowns… So you got to do a good job offensively of keeping the negative plays to a minimum and staying out of long yardage against this team."
Edge Rushers
Mitchell Melton has been a force coming off the edge as he has picked up 29 tackles, a team-high, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a team-high 19 stops.
Fisher Carmac and Daniel Rickert are both reliable pass rushers.Carmac has 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups while Rickert leads the team with 4.5 sacks.
Defensive Tackles
Virginia doesn’t give up much when opposing offenses try to run the ball, especially when it’s up the middle. That’s because it has a deep interior that stops running backs in its tracks..
There are a total of four defensive tackles to watch out for:
- Jahmeer Carter - 17 tackles, tackle for loss, five stops
- Jason Hammond - 14 tackles, 2.5 tackle for loss, two sacks
- Hunter Osbourne - 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, sack, four stops
- Jacob Holmes - 14 tackles, sack, eight stops
Linebackers
At the MIKE linebacker, Kam Robinson is someone that North Carolina has been keying on watching film leading into this game. Robinson has 35 tackles -second on the team- with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception rerutned for a touchdown and a pass breakup.
James Jackson is the starter at the WILL and he has racked up 31 tackles and two pass breakups. Maddox Marcellus (23 tackles, sack) and Landon Danley (25 tackles) provide depth.
Defensive Backfield
Virginia's main defensive issue this season has been pass coverage, giving up 239 yards per game—the 10th highest in the ACC and 86th nationally.
One of Virginia’s biggest problems has been at cornerback. According to Pro Football Focus, only one Cavaliers corner with more than 100 snaps has a coverage grade of at least 60.0: Donovan Platt, who has 21 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups, and a coverage grade of 61.7. Emmanuel Karnley has 19 tackles, three pass breakups and a 53.0 grade, while Jordan Robinson has 16 tackles, one pass breakup and a 50.0 coverage grade.
The Cavaliers’ safeties, however, have been a strength. Strong safety Devin Neal leads the team with 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and four pass breakups.
SPUR Ja’son Prevard, who serves as a slot cornerback/safety hybrid, has stood out with 10 tackles, a team-leading three interceptions and three pass breakups. Prevard sealed Virginia’s upset of then-No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 26 by making the game-winning interception.
Christian Charles and Ethan Minter — the only non-senior or non-graduate transfer starting on either side of the ball — rotate at free safety.
