All Tar Heels

Virginia's Ballhawking Defense Could Cause Issues for UNC's Offense

Virginia’s defense might not be as intimidating as its offense, but the Cavaliers still boast an experienced unit capable of challenging North Carolina.

Grant Chachere

Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Tyler Hughes (6) is sacked by Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (52) ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium.
Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Tyler Hughes (6) is sacked by Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (52) ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

While Virginia’s defense isn’t as imposing as its offense, the Cavaliers still field an experienced group that’s capable of making things difficult for North Carolina.

Virginia is giving up 352.7 yards per game—eighth in the ACC and 55th nationally—but the Cavaliers’ biggest strength is their run defense. They are allowing only 120.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 38th in the country.

The Cavaliers are also one of the nation's best in getting turnovers as it is 28th nationally and tied for 4th in the ACC in turnovers gained with 11 forced turnovers (six interceptions, five forced fumbles.

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) defends against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Like the offense, Virginia’s defense is loaded with experience. All but one of the Cavaliers’ defensive starters are seniors or graduate transfers.

"Defensively, this is a very experienced group. It's mainly all juniors, seniors, some graduate students," North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick said. "Other than (Ethan) Minter the safety, who's a sophomore, it's a very experienced group, and they play well together."

"The ends are very disruptive," Belichick added. "The defensive line is good, but the ends in particular are very disruptive and create negative plays, long yardage situations, make plays on long yardage and score touchdowns… So you got to do a good job offensively of keeping the negative plays to a minimum and staying out of long yardage against this team."

Edge Rushers

Mitchell Melton
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) strips the ball while sacking Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mitchell Melton has been a force coming off the edge as he has picked up 29 tackles, a team-high, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a team-high 19 stops.

Fisher Carmac and Daniel Rickert are both reliable pass rushers.Carmac has 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups while Rickert leads the team with 4.5 sacks.

Defensive Tackles

Virginia defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Virginia doesn’t give up much when opposing offenses try to run the ball, especially when it’s up the middle. That’s because it has a deep interior that stops running backs in its tracks..

There are a total of four defensive tackles to watch out for:

  • Jahmeer Carter - 17 tackles, tackle for loss, five stops
  • Jason Hammond - 14 tackles, 2.5 tackle for loss, two sacks
  • Hunter Osbourne - 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, sack, four stops
  • Jacob Holmes - 14 tackles, sack, eight stops

Linebackers

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker James Jackson
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker James Jackson (1) celebrates after a safety against the Washington State Cougars in the final minutes of the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

At the MIKE linebacker, Kam Robinson is someone that North Carolina has been keying on watching film leading into this game. Robinson has 35 tackles -second on the team- with 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception rerutned for a touchdown and a pass breakup.

James Jackson is the starter at the WILL and he has racked up 31 tackles and two pass breakups. Maddox Marcellus (23 tackles, sack) and Landon Danley (25 tackles) provide depth.

Defensive Backfield

Virginia
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard (10) makes a game winning interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Squirrel White (4) in the second overtime period at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia's main defensive issue this season has been pass coverage, giving up 239 yards per game—the 10th highest in the ACC and 86th nationally.

One of Virginia’s biggest problems has been at cornerback. According to Pro Football Focus, only one Cavaliers corner with more than 100 snaps has a coverage grade of at least 60.0: Donovan Platt, who has 21 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups, and a coverage grade of 61.7. Emmanuel Karnley has 19 tackles, three pass breakups and a 53.0 grade, while Jordan Robinson has 16 tackles, one pass breakup and a 50.0 coverage grade.

Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27)
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Joshua Meredith (18) runs with the ball after making a catch as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) chases during the first half at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers’ safeties, however, have been a strength. Strong safety Devin Neal leads the team with 40 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and four pass breakups.

SPUR Ja’son Prevard, who serves as a slot cornerback/safety hybrid, has stood out with 10 tackles, a team-leading three interceptions and three pass breakups. Prevard sealed Virginia’s upset of then-No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 26 by making the game-winning interception.

Christian Charles and Ethan Minter — the only non-senior or non-graduate transfer starting on either side of the ball — rotate at free safety.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football