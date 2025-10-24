Virginia’s High-Powered Offense Will Present Major Challenges for UNC Defense
Despite some of its issues versus Power Four offenses, North Carolina's defense has been steadily improving, as showcased by its performance in a losing effort against Cal last week.
The Tar Heels rank 64th nationally in total yards allowed, giving up 360.0 yards per game, and are among the better teams against the run, sitting at 36th nationally while allowing just 119.2 rushing yards per game. However, those improvements will be tested this week against Virginia in the 130th edition of "The South's Oldest Rivalry".
The Cavaliers have one of the best offenses in the ACC as they are no lower than fourth in most offensive categories. UVA leads the ACC in scoring offense (40.0 points per game) and has turned the ball over the least as they only have five turnovers all season, which is 12th nationally.
The Hoos also have the third-best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 203.9 yards per game and could be the best one it has faced all season long.
While the passing attack ranks 11th in the ACC, it averages 258.4 yards per game, which is 44th out of 134 FBS teams.
Here's a look at UVA's offense.
Virginia’s Difference Maker
When people talk about this year’s Virginia team, the person that comes to mind is its quarterback Chandler Morris. Morris has helped power the Cavaliers to its best start in nearly 20 years as he has completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,607 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Morris is a dangerous runner as he has also rushed for nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns.
“You need to have a hat positioned to address that player if, in the event, he pulls it and runs so that impacts coverage,” North Carolina defensive line coach Bob Diaco said.
“You have to be aware of the pocket and how you rush so that you can either force that player to throw from the pocket or push him in a direction where he doesn't throw it as well when he's on the move that way. So there's things that you need to be really thoughtful with tactically to deal with a player like that,” Diaco added.
Running Back Stable
Virginia boasts one of the nation’s top rushing attacks, ranking 26th nationally with 203.9 yards per game and averaging 5.08 yards per carry — both marks are third in the ACC.
J’Mari Taylor leads the Cavaliers’ backfield. A transfer from North Carolina Central, Taylor has rushed for 512 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 102 yards.
“J’mari Taylor, excellent running back,” North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick said. “Really has good vision, great quickness. He can really hit from sideline to sideline on any play with his vision and his ability to jump cut and get into spaces.”
Harrison Waylee has recorded 253 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries. The Cavaliers will be without Xavier Brown, who is second on the team with 51 carries for 241 yards and a touchdown.
Receiving Corps
Virginia has one of the best receiving corps in the ACC. However, the Cavaliers will be without Cam Ross, arguably their biggest weapon outside of Morris.
Ross has been a versatile threat for the Cavaliers as both a receiver and return specialist. He has 28 catches for 329 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown. On special teams, he has returned five kicks for 207 yards (41.4 yards per return), including a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Given Ross’ versatility and production, his absence represents a significant loss for the Cavaliers.
Fortunately for the Cavaliers, Trell Harris leads the team with 405 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jahmal Erdine has 26 receptions for 335 yards and a score. Tight end Sage Ennis, despite totaling just seven catches for 70 yards, is a red zone threat with three touchdowns, all inside the red zone.
An Iron Curtain
Virginia’s offensive line ranks among the nation’s best, allowing just five sacks this season — an average of 0.71 per game, seventh nationally. The unit also ranks 17th nationally in tackles for loss allowed, giving up just four per game.
The leader of the unit is center Brady Wilson, who is the highest-graded offense lineman by PFF with a 77.3 offensive grade. He has missed the previous three games due to injuries.
Right guard Noah Josey is the most tenured offensive member of UVA’s offensive line, as he is the only four-year starter on the Cavalier offense with 2,400 snaps throughout his career. He also has the highest PFF pass block grade with an 84.2.
Left tackle McKale Boley is a three-year starter with 1,867 snaps throughout his career. He is the second-hhest graded offensive line after Wilson with a 73.9 offense grade.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!