Former UNC Coach Inspires Carolina Students On and Off Court
This past Tuesday, students in UNC’s Hussman journalism course, MEJO 377: Sports Communications—taught by professors Livis Freeman and Tar Heel legend, Tyler Hansbrough—welcomed a special guest: former head coach of UNC Basketball, Roy Williams. During the class, he reflected on his journey from small-town gym to the sidelines of national championship teams.
Early Influences
Sports, he explained, became an escape. As a young boy, he would sneak into his local gym, where basketball quickly became an anchor of his life. His high school coach recognized his potential early, once telling him he would be the best point guard he would ever coach. That same coach gave him his first job, caddying on the weekends, and, more importantly, shaped his life passions.
- “I am a coach because of him, and I play golf because of him,” he said. Williams still makes an effort to this day to call him at least once a week.
At UNC, he suited up for the freshman basketball team, but the lessons extended well beyond the court. The university taught him that Carolina was a place where you could find all kinds of people, whether that be in the library, gym, or Franklin Street bars. The most lasting lesson of all of this was the importance of giving back.
- “Be involved–with people, causes, and your community,” Williams said.
His View on Leadership
When asked about leadership, he admitted it is often evasive. “You think you have it, then it’s gone,” he said. To him, great leaders see the bigger picture, do the right thing to the best of their ability, and inspire others to reach goals that feel like their own. As a recruiter, he sought players who embodied this exact mindset.
Leadership also showed in moments of adversity. He recalled a game at Florida State where Tyler Hansbrough spent most of the night on the bench due to foul trouble. Instead of dwelling, Hansbrough celebrated his teammates’ victory with as much joy as if he had been on the floor himself. “That’s what leadership looks like,” he said.
Wins, Losses, and the Media
Despite decades of experience, one question managed to stump him: what to say to his players after losing to Villanova in the national championship game. “I didn’t know what to say,” he admitted. Instead, he let Michael Jordan, who was in the locker room, step in and tell the team he was proud of them.
But when asked about media relationships, the advice he gave to curious students was to stress the importance of trust between a coach and a communications director. The work isn’t always comfortable, but passion is what makes the difference.
He cited journalists like Tim Crothers and John Feinstein as professionals he deeply respected, noting his enduring appreciation for strong writers. He spent months with UNC professor Crothers on his first book, Hard Work: A Life On and Off the Court. Though hesitant at first, Williams credits Crothers with inspiring him to finally share his story.
Carolina Connection
Though no longer on the sidelines, his connection to UNC remains strong. He attends every home game, having missed just two in the past four years, and he still reflects on the teams that defined his career. While he joked that “luck” sets championship teams apart, he called the 1984 UNC squad with Michael Jordan one of the most talented group he ever coached, even though they fell short in the Sweet 16.
As the class wrapped up, he was asked how many games he thought he would win before each tipoff. His answer came quickly, without hesitation: “Every single one.” That confidence is the reason Williams remains a support system for the Tar Heels and someone the program can rely on today.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!