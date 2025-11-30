Grading Caleb Wilson's Performance in the Fort Myers Tip-Off
The Fort Myers tip-off was a learning experience for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In the two-game invitational, North Carolina went 1-1, beating St. Bonaventure on Tuesday before losing to Michigan State on Thursday.
In each game, the Tar Heels went through ebbs and flows, struggling offensively in stretches, specifically against the Spartans, which cost North Carolina the game.
Nonetheless, we learned a whole lot about where the Tar Heels currently stand in the college basketball landscape. Additionally, we also learned more about freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who has made it clear that he has the talent and skill set to take the Tar Heels where they want to go this season.
Here is how Wilson performed in the Fort Myers Tip-Off this past week.
Assessing Wilson's Performance
Averages in Fort Myers Tip-Off: 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 steals
Wilson's output in the Fort Myers Tip-Off was a mixed bag: he scored a healthy number of points but was not as efficient as he has been throughout the season. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward shot 10-of-25 (40 percent) from the field and was 16-of-17(94.1 percent) from the free throw line.
It's not that Wilson played poorly or was completely minimized, but there were stretches where he struggled, especially against Michigan State. The young superstar acknowledged this during his postgame press conference on Thursday.
- "I just have to learn how to play with that attention," Wilson said. "In high school I dealt with it, but in college guys are more athletic and better players. I've got to learn how to play being the top of the scouting report."
- "They were face-guarding me, being physical off the ball," Wilson continued. "They called it 'fist 45'—just trying to keep me from touching it."
Wilson's ability to create and beat defenders off the dribble was apparent throughout the two games, which is why he attempted nearly 20 free throw attempts during that span.
Overall, this should not be something to be overly concerned about, as Wilson has a good head on his shoulders, and he is incredibly mature for his age. This will be a learning experience for the former five-star recruit and will benefit him down the road.
There is a lot on Wilson's plate, as he is creating shots for himself and the rest of the team. North Carolina needs to figure out their guard situation, and Seth Trimble's return in late December should alleviate some of those issues.
