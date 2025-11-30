All Tar Heels

Grading Caleb Wilson's Performance in the Fort Myers Tip-Off

Here is a look at how the freshman forward performed in his two outings in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) guards him during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.
The Fort Myers tip-off was a learning experience for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In the two-game invitational, North Carolina went 1-1, beating St. Bonaventure on Tuesday before losing to Michigan State on Thursday.

In each game, the Tar Heels went through ebbs and flows, struggling offensively in stretches, specifically against the Spartans, which cost North Carolina the game.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) hypes up the crowd during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nonetheless, we learned a whole lot about where the Tar Heels currently stand in the college basketball landscape. Additionally, we also learned more about freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who has made it clear that he has the talent and skill set to take the Tar Heels where they want to go this season.

Here is how Wilson performed in the Fort Myers Tip-Off this past week.

Assessing Wilson's Performance 

Averages in Fort Myers Tip-Off: 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 steals

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks to pass the ball guarded by St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Daniel Egbuniwe (3) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wilson's output in the Fort Myers Tip-Off was a mixed bag: he scored a healthy number of points but was not as efficient as he has been throughout the season. The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward shot 10-of-25 (40 percent) from the field and was 16-of-17(94.1 percent) from the free throw line.

It's not that Wilson played poorly or was completely minimized, but there were stretches where he struggled, especially against Michigan State. The young superstar acknowledged this during his postgame press conference on Thursday.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks the ball while twisting his body as Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) guards him during the first half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "I just have to learn how to play with that attention," Wilson said. "In high school I dealt with it, but in college guys are more athletic and better players. I've got to learn how to play being the top of the scouting report."
  • "They were face-guarding me, being physical off the ball," Wilson continued. "They called it 'fist 45'—just trying to keep me from touching it."
The Michigan State Spartans compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson's ability to create and beat defenders off the dribble was apparent throughout the two games, which is why he attempted nearly 20 free throw attempts during that span.

Overall, this should not be something to be overly concerned about, as Wilson has a good head on his shoulders, and he is incredibly mature for his age. This will be a learning experience for the former five-star recruit and will benefit him down the road.

There is a lot on Wilson's plate, as he is creating shots for himself and the rest of the team. North Carolina needs to figure out their guard situation, and Seth Trimble's return in late December should alleviate some of those issues.

