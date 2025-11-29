Most Disappointing Features in North Carolina's Loss to Michigan State
It was a missed opportunity for the North Carolina Tar Heels in their loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The defeat does not spell gloom for North Carolina, but there were certainly areas that left much to be desired.
Criticizing the defense would be a bit unfair, as the Spartans have demonstrated throughout the season that they are one of the most complete and balanced offenses in the nation.
Michigan State had four players score double-digit points on Thursday against North Carolina. Although that could be a reflection of the Tar Heels' defense, the Spartans have done that to several teams this season.
The vast difference in experience between the two teams was evident, with Michigan State slowly taking over the game while North Carolina struggled to find its identity, specifically in the second half.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at two areas that let the Tar Heels down in their defeat to the Spartans.
Three-Point Shooting
The three-ball is not North Carolina's strength, as it is shooting 31.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, which ranks 246th in the country.
North Carolina shot 17.4 percent from three-point range (4-of-23) in Thursday's loss against Michigan State. When a team misses nearly 20 shots that are considered low-percentage opportunities, it is going to be difficult to overcome.
That proved to be the case for the Tar Heels, who were in the game for most of the contest, but those missed shots began to take a toll.
Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac were abysmal, combining to make one of eight attempts. On Tuesday night, the two guards collectively shot five of nine from distance, which propelled the Tar Heels to a 15-point victory.
Unfortunately for North Carolina, that did not transpire on Thursday, leading to a disappointing loss in a high-profile game.
North Carolina's Lack of Offense Down the Stretch
The Tar Heels trailed 53-50 with 9:35 remaining in the game. From that point forward, North Carolina made three field goals and two free throw attempts. The Tar Heels would be outscored 21-8 in that span, which ended up being the story of the game.
As mentioned, there were several factors that led to North Carolina falling short against Michigan State, but the latter part of the second half is when this game was truly decided. The Tar Heels have to be more efficient in key situations if they want to take down legitimate teams in conference and tournament play.
