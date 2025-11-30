Grading Henri Veesaar's Performance in the Fort Myers Tip-Off
The North Carolina Tar Heels departed from Fort Myers, Florida, splitting two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
It was an electric start for North Carolina on Tuesday, beating the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 85-70. The Tar Heels followed that up with a 74-58 loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day.
Against Michigan State, it was quite evident that the Tar Heels were physically overwhelmed by the Spartans' experienced and disciplined defense. That was especially apparent in the final nine minutes of the game when North Carolina scored only eight points during that span.
That being said, one player who was not overwhelmed by the atmosphere or implications of the game was center Henri Veesaar. Here is how the former Arizona big man performed in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Assessing Veesaar's Performance
Averages in Fort Myers Tip-Off: 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals
There may not have been another player who benefited more from North Carolina's ability to penetrate the paint against St. Bonaventure than Veesaar. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center had career highs in points (24) and rebounds 13) against the Bonnies on Tuesday night.
Veesaar gave his teammates credit for his monstrous output on Tuesday during his postgame press conference.
- "I feel like as a team, we were moving the ball well," Veesaar said. "My teammates were finding me, and easy lay-ups were kind of giving me a little advantage, and I was able to take care of that and use that. Obviously, we were getting some good shots as well, so there were some of them short rebounds. I was able to easily get a couple offensive rebounds and be able to put it back. That helps us score."
- "I feel like in the first half we came out good, then we had a slump where they were getting offensive rebounds where they were getting their push back," Veesaar said. "But I think the biggest thing was hitting first rather than getting hit. So, in that way, the worst case is staying in the same place; you're not going to move backwards."
Veesaar was not as dominant against the Spartans, scoring 13 points while collecting six rebounds. However, he shot six of nine from the field, including one-of-two from three-point range.
The third-year center's ability to stretch the floor will serve the Tar Heels well, especially when conference play picks up in Jan.
Overall Veesaar was the most efficient and effective player on the Tar Heels in their two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
