Henri Veesaar’s Vantage Point of Kyan Evans as Point Guard
Henri Veesaar, a transfer from Arizona, stands at 7-foot and is will be anchoring the paint on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for head coach Hubert Davis and staff.
North Carolina last season struggled in the frontcourt, getting bullied and having no true center with the ability to catch-lobs or rebound the way Veesaar does (or to go with a recent Tar Heel, Armando Bacot, the all-time leading rebounder).
The Tallinn, Estonia native will share the frontcourt with freshman Caleb Wilson, who also has fans excited for the upcoming season.
The departure of RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson have made space for Kyan Evans to transfer from Colorado State and takeover the point guard duties — the other half of Veesaar, in regard to the backcourt — as the two will be working together to maneuver opposing defenses in the halfcourt set.
"Yeah, playing with Kyan has been really good," said Veesaar at the 2025 ACC Tipoff.
"Over the summer, our connection has really developed, because I think we wasn't really used to playing with bigs that really want lobs when they roll, and I think that's been really helpful for over the summer to just have that time where in practice, he can throw a couple that aren't high enough, a couple that are, like, too high, just having those moments."
"And now he's getting really, really good at it, because he has a really good floater. So when he gets downhill and the big has to really choose, if he gives up the floater, he gives up the lob. And I think we're living with his floaters.
The Tandem of Evans and Veesaar
Evans and Veesaar will pose an important threat within North Carolina's offensive scheme: the lob. And with UNC's luxury of having a 7-footer, it would be in its best interest to use Veesaar as much as possible when he rolls after setting a screen.
The Tar Heels will have tons of space to operate with the added shooting along the perimeter, so helping off anyone in the corner could lead to a possible three points for the team from Chapel Hill.
All things considered, Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner put together a roster that have the ability to mesh really well when developed during practice and in games — making the Tar Heels a competitive team come ACC time.
