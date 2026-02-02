Heels Had 3 Top Performances Against Yellow Jackets

The North Carolina Tar Heels closed out January on a positive note, extending their win streak to three games after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 91-75 on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

While it was a well-balanced attack from North Carolina, there were three players' performances that stood out from the rest. Here is a look at those players, and what they demonstrated in the dominant win.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (left) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

For the 15th time this season, Wilson scored at least 20 points in game. The freshman forward went 9-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. While his scoring is impressive, Wilson's ability to pass out of double teams is what unlocks everything for the Tar Heels' offensive. head coach Hubert Davis elaborated on this during his postgame press conference.

“Well, I thought, from an offensive standpoint, I thought the ball moved really well," Davis said. "Very unselfish. From an offensive standpoint, it started with Caleb. We thought that they would have to double the post if we threw the ball into Caleb and just instinctively, just as soon as the ball touched his hands, he got into an open teammate, and it just ignited everybody else on how to play.”

Henri Veesaar

Stat line: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals, and 1 assist

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Arizona transfer bounced back from a seven-point performance against Virginia with an output that included shooting 8-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range. Veesaar's dominance on both ends of the floor was evident, and the 55-year-old head explained how the center's ability to control the glass was monumental.

“Yeah, I mean, one of the things was rebounding, I mean, he had 12 rebounds today," Davis said. "And that’s just something we need him to consistently be able to do that. I felt like he was a really good rhythm offensively, mixing up his game, whether it was offensive rebounds, post-ups, or spotting up from three. And that’s what Henri can do. And so, it’s nice to see him get back into an offensive rhythm tonight.”

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis (right) talks with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trimble is capable of scoring at all three levels, but when an opposing team coughs up the ball double-digit times against the Tar Heels, the senior guard is going to pile up points in transition. That led to Trimble shooting 8-of-14 from the field. Davis discussed how Trimble's ability to score in transition was apparent on Saturday.

“The last two to three games, he’s done that consistently and consistently well, and from an offensive standpoint, that takes us to a different level," Davis continued. "But they cut it to, I think, 14 or 15 and Seth hit two buckets, got in the pass lane, got a steal and a layup. He really led us in the huddles and on the floor today.”

