First Half Woes Remains a Problem for North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to overcome a sluggish start to the game and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes, but that issue could hold back North Carolina when conference play begins later this month.

For the third consecutive game, the Tar Heels lost the offensive rebounding battle, allowing eight offensive rebounds, while collecting four of their own in the same timeframe. Each team totaled 20 rebounds in the first half.

Earlier this week, head coach Hubert Davis detailed his frustrations with the Tar Heels' slow starts in the most recent games.

"I don't want them to take time because every team is different," Davis said. "When you go into conference play, everybody has a way that they play on both ends of the floor. I don't want to get off to slow starts. I felt like we did. It wasn't just defensively. I didn't feel like we were sharp on the offensive end."

"I wouldn't necessarily say that we've consistently gotten off to slow starts," Davis said. "I would say that at times we haven't been consistent at the beginning, where we've gotten off to a fast start and then we had a four- or six-minute lull on both ends of the floor. We allow a team to come back. We're in a situation where maybe we could extend the lead."

Both of these things transpired, as the Tar Heels were pitiful offensively in the first half, and coughed up a double-digit lead in the second half, which almost resulted in a loss.

North Carolina has to be Better in First Half

Against Ohio State , the Tar Heels shot 13-of-30 from the field, including 4-of-15 from three-point range. That, paired with Caleb Wilson's uncharacteristic struggles on offense, was a major concern for North Carolina. However, the Tar Heels still managed a 34-31 lead at halftime.

The freshman forward totaled four points and seven rebounds in the first half, but Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble were instrumental in keeping North Carolina afloat. The two players combined for 18 points in the first half.

Also, North Carolina's defense was suffocating, as the Buckeyes shot 11-of-33 from the field, including 3-of-14 from three-point range.

Defense travels, and with the offense continuing to struggle out of the gates, the Tar Heels' ability to dictate terms against opposing offenses will continue to carry the team into conference play. Nonetheless, North Carolina has to improve their production and efficiency in the first half of games.

