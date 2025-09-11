Henri Veesaar Ready to Shine as UNC’s Big Man
After lacking size in the front court last season, North Carolina made sure to get out of the transfer portal.
They got it from Henri Veesaar, a 7-foot versatile forward originally from Estonia. His size, versatility, and international experience made him a top priority for coach Hubert Davis, who believes Veesaar can bring a physical presence that Carolina lacked a season ago.
- "You know, when Henri decided to go into the transfer portal, just somebody that we, as I said before, it was a want and a need," Davis said. "After getting to know him and doing research on who he is as a person and his character, to me, it was a no-brainer that this was to be somebody that we would love to be a part of our team and a part of our program."
The Road to Chapel Hill
- "I've always had a basketball in my hand because my dad loves basketball," Veesaar said. "He used to play it and then as long as I can remember, I've always had a basketball in my hand. But I would say when I was 15 I moved to Madrid to go to Real Madrid Academy and practiced there. Then, my last year there I decided to go to Arizona and I was there for three years and now I'm here.”
Veesaar played three seasons for Real Madrid’s youth program and in his final season averaged 10.2 points per game in 2021-22.
He also averaged 16.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks in FIBA’s U18 European Challenger in 2021 as a member of Estonia’s U18 national team. That same year, he played with the Estonian Senior National Team in 2021, making him the youngest Estonian to play in a FIBA qualifier.
However, there were some adjustments he had to make on the court due to the rule difference between FIBA and USA Basketball.
- “I would say the biggest thing is being strong with the ball,” Veesaar said. “Because I would say in Europe, like if they literally touch your wrist or touch your hand right here, like they're going to call it a foul automatically.”
- “Or like you can't even really go with two hands for a rake in Europe because they will just assume that you got your hand as well,” Veesaar continued. “But in the U.S., they don't really call it. So you have to kind of keep the ball high and be strong with it when you drive. Because I would say it's normal to get fouls. If somebody's going to hit your arm, you just have to go play through it. And that's something I think as a freshman I definitely struggle with.”
Former Tar Heels Played A Role In his Transfer
In a bit of irony, Caleb Love — once a North Carolina star — played a pivotal role in drawing Veesaar to Chapel Hill. Love, remembered as one of the heroes of the 2021-22 national runner-up squad, was Veesaar’s teammate at Arizona from 2023 to 2025.
- "It had a lot of influence. I'm very close with Caleb (Love) and just from last year I kind of asked him what he thought about this program. And how his relationships were with the coaches and how he saw me fit into this program. And everything he said checked all the boxes for me. asked him what he thought about this program. And how his relationships were with the coaches and how he saw me fit into this program. And everything he said checked all the boxes for me."
What He Brings to the Table
After missing the entire 2023-24 season due to injuries, Veesaar had an extremely productive season for Arizona last season, appearing in all 37 games while making five starts. Veesaar averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.2% from the floor and 32.7% from behind the arc.
His numbers were even better in conference play, averaging 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while having 62.6% from the field and shooting 38.7% from the three-point line.
He also was second in offensive rating (133.7), second in two-point field goal percentage (70%), seventh in block percentage (7.3%) and eighth in offensive rebound percentage (12.2%) according to KenPom.
Pretty incredible stuff for a guy who came off the bench for most of the season
Davis identified Veesaar — who knew immediately he'd fit in at UNC — as someone who can make an impact on day one.
- "What he really liked about me was how I can alter and block shots," Veesaar said. "I think that's what was missing a little bit last year and that is what he's looking for."
Veesaar understands his role on offense starts with attacking the glass, a responsibility Davis has consistently stressed as a nonnegotiable for his big men.
- "Teams and individuals that can do that make them a really good defensive team," Davis said. "That’s something that’s a high priority for us. I’ve talked about rebounding, but you’ve got to defend. We've got to be a really good defensive team. And when you have someone like Henri, who is also older and he’s very vocal, which allows us to have really good communication, that’s something that’s a huge benefit for us."
- "It's a big key in practice, I think we hear it every practice that we're not going (hard) enough," Veesaar said. "I think we're going to do a really good job this year of getting offensive rebounds."
North Carolina assistant coach Sean May, former legendary Carolina big man, is also working with Veesaar to improve his overall rebounding.
- "Yeah, I think he's definitely worked on the releasing part," Veesaar said. "He's kind of talked about it andjust seeing where you hit and you have to go get back to the play. Like you just can't settle and like try to push your guy out. But you got to also help others to get the rebound if it doesn't come your way.
May was a key member of the 2004-05 national championship team, the first of three titles won under Roy Williams. He averaged 15.8 points and 10 rebounds during his three-year career at North Carolina. In the Tar Heels’ 75-70 victory over Illinois in the 2005 title game, May scored 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Caleb Wilson
The experienced Veesaar will pair with five-star freshman Caleb Wilson. The potential of the frontocurt duo is sky-high.
Veesaar said he knew Wilson — the five-star prospect in the 2025 class — was talented, but he's learned a lot more about what he brings to the table during practices.
- "His ability to read a game, how good of a passer he is, I had no clue about (that)," Veesaar said. "The first couple of practices I was in awe, and I was like this is great playing with him, being on the same team. He was throwing me lobs, and because he passes well, he'll push the ball and give you a bounce pass. He plays like a wing or a guard like he's supposed to be a playmaker because he'll push the ball and throw it ahead. He's really good at that."
