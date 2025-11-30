How Caleb Wilson Feels About MSU's Defense in UNC Loss
It was obvious which team had more cohesion between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Michigan State on Thursday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Michigan State's starting lineup has remained the same for multiple years, as four players - Jeremy Fears Jr., Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler, and Coen Carr - have been part of the program for at least three years. Meanwhile, North Carolina's starting lineup consists of an incoming freshman and four transfers, which include Henri Veesaar, Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, and Jarin Stevenson.
The difference in cohesion and chemistry between the two teams jumped off the screen, and that was one of the major factors in the second half when the Spartans pulled away with a 21-8 run.
Freshman Caleb Wilson was the Tar Heels' most dynamic player, but there were stretches when he was minimized by Michigan State's suffocating defense.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, Wilson explained what led to his struggles to find a rhythm in certain parts of the game on both ends of the floor.
Wilson's Thoughts
- "Michigan State just played a hard-headed defense," Wilson said. "We've got to be more aggressive, so it opens more opportunities for everyone. Defensively, I had lapses in the second half that I've got to clean up. Most of the points they got, we were giving them. It's just us playing defense and trusting our principles."
The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward jumped out of the gates on fire, scoring 10 of North Carolina's first 14 points, but then went 20 minutes without recording a point. Wilson attributed the Spartans' aggressive defensive style to his struggles during that span.
- "I just have to learn how to play with that attention," Wilson said. "In high school I dealt with it, but in college guys are more athletic and better players. I've got to learn how to play being the top of the scouting report. They were face-guarding me, being physical off the ball. They called it 'fist 45'—just trying to keep me from touching it."
It was the first time all season where Wilson appeared to be overwhelmed by what the opposing defense was presenting him. That is completely normal for a player in his seventh-career game to be flustered by a team with junior and senior players. The freshman forward will use this as a learning experience moving forward.
- "It was just a physical game," Wilson said. "I just have to learn from it — what they were doing to get the points and how to apply that to myself. You can always learn from your opponent. They were holding, hooking, grabbing. I just have to learn from it and be able to apply it to my own game and know how to combat it myself."
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!