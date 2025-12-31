How Technology Has Helped North Carolina's Coaching Staff in 2025

The college basketball landscape has changed over the last few seasons, with the transfer portal and NIL dominating the roster construction strategy. However, that is not the only alteration the sport has made.

This season, the NCAA is allowing teams to possess tablets on the sidelines, which provides real-time access to film that can be shown to players right away. Coaches and players can adapt and install changes as the game is occurring, which makes for a better product.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis shared his feelings on the development, and how it has affected his coaching staff and personnel.

Davis' Thoughts

“When I was in the NBA, there were a lot of coaches that used to watch film at halftime,” Davis said. “So, at the beginning of the year, I talked to the staff and said this is something that I want to use, because I think it could help.”

Programs were not forced to inherit this ability, but the 55-year-old head coach understood how this access could be used to his team's advantage. Additionally, Davis' experience in the NBA most likely influenced his decision.

As a head coach, Davis does not always have time to analyze the film on the tablets in real time , but he can depend on his assistant coaches to fill him in on much-needed information that can affect the game.

“I will lean on assistant coaches in regard to challenging calls and different stuff like that, but I do look at it at halftime, and I think it’s a valuable piece to be able to use,” Davis said. “I’m a visual learner, and I think a lot of our guys are if they see it, I think they can process it better than just telling them that."

While technology has opened up several avenues, Davis does acknowledge that there is more to winning games than utilizing the tablets on the sidelines. At the same time, he appreciates it because it allows the coaches and players to self-assess their performances on a daily basis, which provides more opportunities to learn.

“I mean, I wouldn’t put it all on an iPad,” Davis said. “But I think it does help. I really do. That is a reason why we watch so much film as a team. Because when they see it, it really resonates with them, rather than just telling them that.”

