Hubert Davis Shares Goals for Tar Heels in ACC Play

With the non-conference section of the season concluded, the North Carolina Tar Heels shift their focus to ACC competition. The Tar Heels open up conference play against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina is ranked No. 12 in the country, with a 12- 1 record, which includes wins over Kansas, Kentucky, and Georgetown over that stretch. Meanwhile, Florida State carries an unimpressive 7-6 record, with no wins over formidable opponents during the first two months of the season.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis explained what he wants to see from his team on both ends of the court.

Davis' Thoughts

“I think a number of things on both ends of the floor," Davis said. "I mean, from a defensive standpoint, just better at defending without fouling, getting better at keeping teams out of the paint, better at boxing out, not allowing second chance opportunities, trying to find ways to create more turnovers. That’s something that we haven’t done a very good job of defensively."

“Offensively, my hope is that we’ll shoot the ball better from three, also from the free-throw line, just better execution," Davis continued. "The little details, setting screens, being in the right spots, taking care of the basketball, which we’ve done a really good job of late, but just continuing to grow and be consistent at those little things that I think make big things happen.”

Caleb Wilson will be partaking in his first conference game on Tuesday, which will be a learning experience for the freshman phenom. However, Davis has no concerns about Wilson's ability to adjust to the upgraded level of competition.

“No, not at all. I mean, he has a good and healthy dose of his preparation, that’s not just the stuff that he does during practice, but pre-practice, post-practice, and film work," Davis said. "I’ve said this before, you can’t get a better freshman five-star, that is a five-star player, a five-star teammate and a five-star person. And you know, the 13 games that we’ve played, he’s seen a lot, and he’ll see even more, and I know that he’s excited for the challenge of the remainder of the season as well.”

Overall, Davis is ready for this matchup, and the veteran head coach is looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m juiced up, so they better be juiced up, too," Davis said. "I always believe this; I think there are times when the best thing for you is to take a deep breath and to get away. And I felt like the little bit of time away with family and friends was something that was needed from this group. And the freshness of coming back, being recharged and excited about the process and the chance of just continuing the things that we’ve done in the first 13 games and seeing how good we could become.”

