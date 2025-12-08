North Carolina Basketball Overwhelms Georgetown in Win

Both North Carolina and Georgetown enter this game with an opportunity to build momentum heading into conference play later this month.

Will the Tar Heels be able to improve their record to 8-1, with ACC play kicking off at the end of December?

First Half

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) scores in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Georgetown jumped out to a quick 14-9 lead at the first media timeout. Guard KJ Lewis led the Hoyas with seven points, including a perfect start from the field. Kyan Evans was aggressive out of the gates, scoring five points. During this span, Georgetown shot 6-of-9 from the field, while North Carolina went 4-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-6 from three-point range.

The Tar Heels' guard play continued to impress, as Derek Dixon left right where he left off on Tuesday, hitting his first two shots for five points. The Hoyas continued to score fast points in transition, maintaining a marginal 21-19 lead with 11:11 remaining in the first half.

North Carolina orchestrated a 15-4 run in the next three minutes, which was driven by Evans, who scored or assisted on every made field goal in that stretch. Georgetown would take a timeout after Evans slipped a pass to Henri Veesaar for an effortless dunk, giving the Tar Heels a 30-25 lead with 8:20 left before halftime.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) blocks the shot of North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar began to impose his will, scoring 10 of North Carolina's next 18 points. The Tar Heels' edge on the boards was starting to take a toll as well, outrebounding the Hoyas 19-10 by the three-minute media timeout.

It was a balanced attack by North Carolina in the first half, with four players scoring at least seven points. The Tar Heels would lead 44-39 at halftime.

Second Half

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was a three-point avalanche for the Tar Heels, which opened up a 15-point lead at the 13-minute mark. In the first seven minutes of the second half, North Carolina connected on 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Both teams went through a lull, struggling to knock down shots for a prolonged period of time, but that was completely fine for the Tar Heels. North Carolina took a 65-54 lead into the seven-minute mark.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Luka Bogavac (44) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The combination of Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, and Jarin Stevenson was overwhelming the Hoyas frontcourt, as Caleb Williams and Julius Halaifonua each collected four fouls, depleting Georgetown's effectiveness in the paint.

Additionally, Williams did not record his first points of the game until the five-minute mark when the game was out of reach.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was a well-balanced operation by the Tar Heels, but Veesaar and Wilson were the main catalysts in North Carolina's dominant win.

Final: North Carolina 81, Georgetown 61

