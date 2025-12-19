Hubert Davis Breaks Down Poor Rebounding vs. ETSU
Yes, the North Carolina Tar Heels improved their record to 10-1 with a 77-58 win over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.
However, the Tar Heels lacked intensity in the first half, which allowed East Tennessee State to stay within striking distance. East Tennessee State totaled five offensive rebounds, which translated into nine second-chance points. Because of that, North Carolina did not generate a lead greater than four points until the last minute heading into halftime, with a quick 5-0 spurt.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis expressed his concerns with this development.
Davis' Thoughts
- "Well, those six were like in the first half. Right there," Davis said. "At the beginning of the game, just defensively, one of the things I always talk to them about is whatever it takes, whether it's five seconds, 30 seconds, let's be committed to get a defensive stop and finish it with the rebound."
The 55-year-old head coach credited East Tennessee State's offensive game plan, explaining how the pick-and-roll created issues for the Tar Heels' defense.
- "East Tennessee State was methodical in their approach from an offensive standpoint," Davis said. "They were taking us one-on-one late clock, ball screen action late clock, and really getting anything that they wanted towards the basket, and also second-chance opportunities."
Throughout the course of the season, North Carolina has steadily improved in several areas, but Davis emphasized the importance of establishing these tendencies each and every day at practice.
- "We talk about it not just every day, all day, every day," Davis said. "We just needed to do a better job of finishing out those possessions. I felt like defensively we were on point from a little bit over the three-minute mark in the first half all the way through the second half. I felt like our intensity wore them down and we consistently finished defensive possessions with a rebound."
- "My message is clear and direct and definitive," Davis continued. "I keep telling them there's no other road. There's no other route. There's no other way. You can't push a button and recalculate. It's not going to give you another route."
- "The only way for us to be successful is we've got to be a really good defensive team," Davis concluded. "We've got to rebound the basketball, and on the offensive end we have to make the easy play. When we check those three boxes, it leads to everything else on both ends of the floor to allow us to be successful."
