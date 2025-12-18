North Carolina’s Trouble Limiting Offensive Rebounds Under the Microscope

It has been a strong start to the 2025 season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have constructed a 10-1 record through the first 11 games of the campaign.

Through the first two months of the season, the Tar Heels have proven to be one of the best rebounding and defensive teams in the country. With a frontcourt consisting of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson , it is virtually impossible to create clean looks near the basket. It is an even more daunting task to rebound the ball against North Carolina.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers forward Blake Barkley (13) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

However, the last two games, the Tar Heels have allowed their opponents - USC Upstate and East Tennessee State - to generate second-chance opporunties on the offensive glass. Against USC Upstate, North Carolina lost the offensive rebounding battle 9-7.

During his postgame press conference on Saturday, head coach Hubert Davis expressed his displeasure with that development.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the first half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Unacceptable. One of the things we want to be a great offensive rebounding team, and we want to be a great defensive rebounding team as well," Davis said. "And for them to have more offensive rebounds than us is not good, and for us to outrebound them only by three. And I talked about rebounding and how important it is for us to dominate points in the paint in regard to rebounding in that area, we did not, we did not play well."

"Well, I didn't know what the rebound differential was during the eight-minute timeout, but I knew that they got multiple offensive rebounds, and they were playing harder to get those offensive rebounds than us, and I felt like we were leaking out in transition," Davis said. "And so that's something that we'll talk about at practice tomorrow."

Did North Carolina Respond Against East Tennessee State?

Despite the 55-year-old coach making it abundantly clear that the Tar Heels had to improve in that area heading into Tuesday's contest, North Carolina allowed East Tennessee State to stick around in the first half.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers head coach Brooks Savage talks with his team during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Before a late spurt to end the first half, the Tar Heels had not led by more than four points prior to that stretch. The main reason for the North Carolina failing to separate itself from East Tennesee State was the rebounding department.

East Tennessee State totaled five offensive rebounds in the first half, which led to nine second-chance points in the opening 20 minutes.

This should not a trend moving forward, but against formidable opponents, the Tar Heels cannot allow this to transpire.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis during UNC's 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in an exhibition game on Oct. 29, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

