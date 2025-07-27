Who is Hubert Davis’ Assistant Coach Marcus Paige?
Marcus Paige will always be known for hitting one of the craziest shots in North Carolina basketball history, and even though it did not lead to a win, it did give UNC a chance at winning the 2016 National Championship against Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats. Paige played for former head coach Roy Williams and is now a part of Hubert Davis' staff.
Here is a breakdown of Paige's career and beyond his days at UNC, per GoHeels:
"Paige returned to Chapel Hill after a seven-year career playing professional basketball.
- Paige played for the Tar Heels from 2012-16 and concluded his career 11th at Carolina in scoring with 1,844 points, first in three-pointers (299), third in steals (203), fourth in free throw percentage (.844) and eighth in assists (602). He made more threes in NCAA Tournament play than any other Tar Heel (39) and was the only player in NCAA Tournament history to make multiple three-pointers in all 13 games in which he played.
- Paige finished his collegiate career as one of two players in ACC history (with Duke’s Jason Williams) to amass 1,800 points, 500 assists, 350 rebounds, 275 three-pointers and 200 steals.
- As a senior in 2016, he led UNC to an ACC Tournament championship then shot nearly 49 percent from three in six games in the NCAA Tournament. He hit six three-pointers against Indiana in the Sweet 16 and led the Tar Heels to the national championship game against Villanova. His double-clutch, off-balance three-pointer to tie the game with 4.7 seconds remaining is one of the most memorable shots in Final Four history.
- He scored a career-high 35 points, including the game-winner with 0.9 seconds to play in overtime, in an 85-84 win at NC State on Feb. 26, 2014. He scored 31 of his 35 points in the second half and overtime.
- Paige excelled academically. He was one of three players in ACC history (with Maryland’s Tom McMillen and Duke’s Mike Gminski) to earn Academic All-America honors three times (second team twice and first team as a senior) and won the Skip Prosser Award as the ACC’s top scholar-athlete in basketball in 2015 and 2016. He was a finalist as a senior for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar award.
- He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft and played two seasons in the NBA Development League (in Salt Lake City and Greensboro) and in five games with the Charlotte Hornets in 2017-18. Paige played three years in Belgrade, Serbia, where his team won two league titles, one year in France and an injury-shortened season in Spain."
Paige will now get to lead the Tar Heels as a coach, and maybe earn a national championship through a new lense.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!