Hubert Davis Continues to Instill Confidence in Kyan Evans

Through the first couple of months of the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster has developed into a well-rounded unit. That became apparent when Seth Trimble returned to the lineup against the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, helping the Tar Heels escape with a 71-70 lead.

One area of the team that has benefited from Trimble's return has been the backcourt production and effectiveness. However, that has not raised the performance of every player.

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) celebrates after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kyan Evans has struggled over the past month, failing to surpass seven points in seven consecutive games, dating back to late November. Despite this, head coach Hubert Davis continues to back the struggling guard.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, the 55-year-old head coach discussed Evans' importance to the team.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, he’s been elite for us in regard to distributing the basketball, especially in transition," Davis said. "Obviously, with Seth [Trimble] back in the lineup — it helps in transition even after a made basket, which allows us to play in primary break and be able to get layups and dunks and deep post catch — and Kyan [Evans] does a really good job of that. I think in regard to running the team, he’s done a really nice job, but it is different in regard to having the ball in his hands a little bit more."

That may be true, but Evans' inefficiencies from the field and lack of involvement on both ends of the floor have limited his time on the floor. In the final two games of the non-conference portion of the schedule, the junior guard averaged 16.5 minutes per game, totaling three points and four assists during that span.

Regardless, Davis has been consistent with his praise for Evans, dating back to the loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day.

"One of the things that I expect, and I've talked with him about is not just his shooting," Davis said. "Kyan [Evans] is so beneficial to us on both ends of the floor; from an offensive standpoint, he's our guy in terms of a distributor. He's our best in transition, pitching the ball ahead. I love when he gets into the lane, draws two, plays off two feet, and is able to find teammates, and get us organized so he can execute."

Hopefully, Evans can improve his performance, which would be crucial to the Tar Heels' long-term success.

