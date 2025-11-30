Hubert Davis Provides Positive and Negative Takeaways in Loss
Losing to the Michigan State Spartans was a disheartening result for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who were striving not only to keep their undefeated season alive but also to further establish themselves as a serious contender.
That is not saying that North Carolina should now be overlooked because of this result, but there were several reasons why we may have hit the pause button on placing the Tar Heels into legitimate championship contenders' discourse.
For example, the Tar Heels' lack of depth and backcourt talent was tested, and it did not hold up well against Michigan State. That became obvious in the final nine minutes of the game when North Carolina ran out of gas, succumbing to a 21-8 run to close out the contest.
The Spartans' depth, experience, cohesion, and overall execution in specific situations carried them to a victory over the Tar Heels.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis provided his take on the contest from his team's perspective.
Davis' Thoughts
- "The game just ended, so I'll have to watch it again," Davis said. "But initially, defensively, being able to sustain that high level. Coming in, we were top 10 percentage-wise; they shot 51%. That's not acceptable."
- "I thought we were good offensively when we changed sides of the floor and got the defense moving," Davis continued. "But I'm looking forward to breaking it down and seeing what we can improve and what we did well."
In every game, there are variables or players that greatly impact the complexion of the game, which can deteriorate an opponent's game plan. The 55-year-old head coach revealed how Jeremy Fears Jr. did exactly that against North Carolina.
- "He controls the game. He's big, strong, plays under control. Even in tight spaces, he can still make plays. He plays off two feet, doesn't panic, can score, and can distribute. His presence on both ends really settled them. He played a really good game."
Fears Jr. had his fingerprints all over this game, totaling 19 points, five rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 8-of-10 from the field. This is even more impressive considering that he played in all but five minutes. It was the junior's best and most complete outing of the season.
North Carolina will now turn its attention and preparation towards the Kentucky Wildcats, whom it will play on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
