Hubert Davis Reveals What He Saw on Film Against MSU
The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their first loss of the season this past Thursday against the Michigan State Spartans in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Following the game, Hubert Davis talked about what he saw from the sidelines but mentioned that he would have to take a look at the film to fully analyze exactly what went wrong against the Spartans.
The 55-year-old head coach addressed the media on Monday during his press conference availability, revealing what he watched during film study in North Carolina's defeat.
Davis' Thoughts
- "Just from an offensive standpoint, and stuff that we talked about heading into the game and just moving forward, just our execution has to be better," Davis said. "We obviously took care of the basketball–we only had eight turnovers–but just the execution part in regard to setting solid legal screens, getting to the offensive glass. Those little things that make big things happen. Then from a defensive standpoint, just boxing out."
- "I've been straightforward about how important rebounding is, and Michigan State got offensive rebounds off their misses 41% of the time and shot 51%. They got 46 points in the paint. For us to be successful, those are things that we have to do well, and we have to do well consistently."
Boxing out and controlling the board was the biggest issue for North Carolina on Thursday, and Davis believes those tendencies should be second nature for his team.
- "We don't think about breathing and, when we're hungry and going to get something to eat, it shouldn't be something that we have to write down on the things to do list, to box out," Davis said. "It should just be instinctive. I don't know how many practices we've had. I know we talk about it every day and on off days."
- "So, it's just something that consistently as a group we've got to do a better job of, do a better job of making contact first, doing a better job of maybe not leaking out in transition and securing the ball first before we get off to the offensive end."
North Carolina was physically outmatched against the Spartans on both ends of the floor, and that was something Davis did not take lightly.
- "Well, it's just, it is what it is in regard to winning the battle in the trenches," Davis said. "I talk to the guys at great length, making a reference in regard to football. You can have the best quarterback, the receivers, the running backs, but all that is done in the trenches. It's done on the offensive, defensive line."
- "For basketball, from an offensive standpoint, it's taking care of the basketball. It's dominating points in the paint," Davis continued. "Defensively, it's boxing out, it's protecting the paint. Those are all the things where the ball goes up in the air, and it goes on the ground. It can't be 50-50 loose balls, it [has] be all UNC."
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!