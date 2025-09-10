All Tar Heels

Hubert Davis’ Reaction to Seth Trimble, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Hubert Davis now has an ice cream show owner on his roster.

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Seth Trimble (7) as they play against the Wagner Seahawks in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Seth Trimble is entering the 2025-2026 season as a senior guard, leading the pack and Hubert Davis' fifth roster as the head coach. Trimble, a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native, has progressed each year statistically since his freshman campaign.

Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) shoots as North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O'Connell (12) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As a frosh, he averaged 1.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Then, as a sophomore, his numbers rose to 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. And last season as a junior, 11.6 points, five rebounds and 1.3 assists. The numbers climbed — his (imaginary) graph is growing, and if the tendency continues, Trimble will have an even better senior year.

Besides Trimble becoming a senior and an important piece to the team this fall, he has adventured off outside of basketball — now owning the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. The six-foot-three guard has tapped into his entrepreneurial skill set and is now impacting Tar Heel fans who are also ice cream lovers, too.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) fight for the ball during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
  • "I didn't think it was real," Davis said while speaking to the media last Tuesday. "I thought it was what is it? Chat GPT and AI. I didn't think it was real, but I'm really happy for him. We talked a little bit about it a couple of days ago, but and I did joke with him about, did he have dairy free options for people like me, and he said he did, and so this week I'm going to go up there and see if he does again. This is something that he wanted to do."
  • "And I've always told the guys this that in their bag, and they always talk about what's in my bag, you know, basically from an offensive standpoint, but I say that you guys have been blessed with so many gifts and talents," Davis added. "Basketball is not your identity. It's not who you are. It is just something that you do and that you have a number of gifts and talents in your bag. And I think it's really exciting to see Seth do something outside of basketball that could be a real encouragement to other players."

Beyond the Hardwood Floor for Seth Trimble

Despite leaving behind the UNC men's basketball program once the campaign concludes, Trimble will still have a part in what Chapel Hill becomes in the future. His ownership of Ben & Jerry's is now a part of his legacy that is still being created.

Dec 21, 2024; New York, NY, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

From freshman and potential 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick Caleb Wilson's shoe deal with New Balance to now Trimble placing his hand in the ice cream business, their head coach is now seeing his players evolve beyond their basketball skills, and instead, their life skills, too.

