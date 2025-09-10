Hubert Davis’ Reaction to Seth Trimble, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Seth Trimble is entering the 2025-2026 season as a senior guard, leading the pack and Hubert Davis' fifth roster as the head coach. Trimble, a Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native, has progressed each year statistically since his freshman campaign.
As a frosh, he averaged 1.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Then, as a sophomore, his numbers rose to 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. And last season as a junior, 11.6 points, five rebounds and 1.3 assists. The numbers climbed — his (imaginary) graph is growing, and if the tendency continues, Trimble will have an even better senior year.
Besides Trimble becoming a senior and an important piece to the team this fall, he has adventured off outside of basketball — now owning the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. The six-foot-three guard has tapped into his entrepreneurial skill set and is now impacting Tar Heel fans who are also ice cream lovers, too.
- "I didn't think it was real," Davis said while speaking to the media last Tuesday. "I thought it was what is it? Chat GPT and AI. I didn't think it was real, but I'm really happy for him. We talked a little bit about it a couple of days ago, but and I did joke with him about, did he have dairy free options for people like me, and he said he did, and so this week I'm going to go up there and see if he does again. This is something that he wanted to do."
- "And I've always told the guys this that in their bag, and they always talk about what's in my bag, you know, basically from an offensive standpoint, but I say that you guys have been blessed with so many gifts and talents," Davis added. "Basketball is not your identity. It's not who you are. It is just something that you do and that you have a number of gifts and talents in your bag. And I think it's really exciting to see Seth do something outside of basketball that could be a real encouragement to other players."
Beyond the Hardwood Floor for Seth Trimble
Despite leaving behind the UNC men's basketball program once the campaign concludes, Trimble will still have a part in what Chapel Hill becomes in the future. His ownership of Ben & Jerry's is now a part of his legacy that is still being created.
From freshman and potential 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick Caleb Wilson's shoe deal with New Balance to now Trimble placing his hand in the ice cream business, their head coach is now seeing his players evolve beyond their basketball skills, and instead, their life skills, too.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!