Why Hubert Davis Wants UNC to Shoot More 3s

Perimeter shooting has been a work in progress this season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who possess a 32.9 three-point percentage in 2025, which ranks 235th in the country.

Those struggles were on full display in the Tar Heels' 79-66 victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina went 7-of-29 from beyond the arc (24.1 percent).

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans accounted for a bulk of that, shooting 5-of-12 from three-point range. Nevertheless, the Tar Heels have to improve in that area as the season progresses.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed what he wants to see from his team when it comes to three-point shooting.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"No, not at all," Davis responded when asked if he feels like he has to adjust the players' mindsets when shots are not falling. "I don't discourage them at all. If it's an open three, I want you to not only take it — I take it one step further — I want you to make it. I do. It's a huge part of our offense."

"Obviously, you know, we have an advantage with Henri [Veesaar] and Caleb [Wilson] around the basket," Davis continued. "Not just their ability to score but also be able to pass. But so much attention is on them for us offensively to be the best that we can be. We're going to have to consistently knock down shots from three-point range. I don't think we shot a great percentage tonight, but I thought we had timely threes that really helped us, and that was huge for us."

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray V (6) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis felt that North Carolina was not shooting the ball confidently in the first half and was settling for threes early in the shot clock.

"Yeah, I felt like we passed up some," Davis said. "You know, you just can't be hesitant. You've got to be a confident player, and if you're open, knock it down."

"And I felt like at the beginning of the game we settled for threes, you know, because we said we wanted to dominate points in the paint through post penetration and offensive rebounding," Davis continued. "And I felt like our first 10 possessions, seven of them were threes. And so we started to get into the paint, and that generated better threes in the second half, and I felt like we were able to knock those down."

