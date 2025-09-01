It Takes Two: North Carolina-TCU Game Prediction
After a long year, football has returned to the town of Chapel Hill as North Carolina will take on TCU in one of the program's most anticipated home openers of all time.
In anticipation of the big game, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI associate beat writer Jeremiah Artacho and I predicted how the Heels will finish the season.
Grant: TCU, 31-24
All eyes will be on this game, literally. UNC will take on TCU in the only game that will be on television on Labor Day to kick off the Belichick era in Chapel Hill. While TCU might not be a brand program such as Alabama or Ohio State, its name still holds weight.
Since 2000, the Horned Frogs have a 220-95 record, 13 10-win seasons, 10 11-win seasons, six AP Top 10 finishes, five BCS/New Year Six/CFP bowl games, and a national runner-up finish in 2022.
TCU is coming off a 9-4 season in 2024 and will be in the Big 12 title hunt once again with Josh Hoover in his third year as the starting quarterback. The offensive line will return three starters from last season, as well as Cade Bennett, who returns after a season-ending injury last season. Defensively, TCU has a strong front seven and it has an experienced defensive backfield led by Bud Clark.
While this game will be close, I think the difference maker in this one is chemistry, as TCU has more returning lettermen than North Carolina does. The Tar Heels have more than 70 new players, with more than 40 added after the spring.
The Belichick era starts off with a loss.
Jeremiah: North Carolina, 27-20
I am taking UNC to win its season opener against head coach Sonny Dykes and TCU. North Carolina will have a huge home crowd advantage filled with students of the university, families and their kids, to potential celebrities watching one of the best coaches in all of sports take on a new kind of journey late in his career.
Score prediction? I will go with 27-20, one touchdown difference. UNC will go up against a tough quarterback in Josh Hoover (following a remarkable season for the Horned Frogs), who can keep the game close just by his arm, but North Carolina and Gio Lopez will do just enough to mark its first tally in the win column Monday night.
I expect the contest to be close throughout the first half, and once the third quarter rolls around, North Carolina will start to find its stride against TCU's defense. Each positive yardage gain and first down will get the packed-out Kenan Stadium roaring — imagine if the Tar Heels succeed entirely after four quarters.
I may be wrong; I may be close; Or I may be totally off, but for Coach Belichick and his staff, the optics are there for an eventful night, leaning on their side.
To follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), CLICK HERE!
Also, don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!