All Tar Heels

Jonathan Powell: A Missing Puzzle Piece to UNC

With a quick release and deep range, this transfer sophomore is already changing how defenses play North Carolina.

Corey Davis

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) warms up before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) warms up before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Fresh Shooting Threat

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) warms up before the game
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) warms up before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When Jonathan Powell steps onto the floor, defenders have to choose between either staying glued to him on the perimeter or risking giving up three easy points. Even in early practices, Powell’s quick release and deep range have changed the way defenses guard North Carolina’s offense.

His shooting presence alone is creating new spacing and forcing teammates’ defenders to play higher. This is something the Tar Heels have lacked in recent years and something the West Virginia transfer looks to change.

Shooter Profile

Jonathan Powell during his first UNC basketball press conference on Oct. 3, 2025, inside the Smith Center media room
Jonathan Powell during his first UNC basketball press conference on Oct. 3, 2025, inside the Smith Center media room. / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Powell arrived in Chapel Hill with a reputation as one of the best perimeter shooters in his class. A consensus four-star recruit out of Ohio, he was ranked among the top 75 players nationally and drew attention from high-major programs across the country. His smooth release, deep range, and ability to score off movement made him a priority for Hubert Davis’s roster.

In high school, Powell averaged over 20 points per game his senior year while shooting above 40% from three. He thrived in both catch-and-shoot and off-screen situations, often drawing double teams in late-game scenarios.

For UNC, landing a player with that shooting pedigree filled a clear need: consistent perimeter spacing.

A Perfect Fit for Hubert Davis’s Offense

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) shoots as forward Jarin Stevenson (15)
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) shoots as forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell isn’t just a promising freshman, he’s a transfer with real high-major experience. Last season as a freshman at West Virginia, Powell played in 32 games, starting 23, and averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.

He shot 35.2% from three, hitting 64 total three-pointers, the second-most on the Mountaineers’ roster.

While his overall field goal percentage was 37.8%, his three-point efficiency and volume stood out for a first-year player adjusting to Big 12 defenses. His ability to stay on the floor for several minutes also speaks to his maturity and fit within structured offensive systems.

His off-ball movement forces defenses to stay attached, which stretches the floor horizontally and creates driving lanes for guards like Kyan Evans and Seth Trimble.

When Powell is positioned in the corner or sprinting off screens, defenders can’t sag into the paint without risking a clean look from three. The defensive attention he holds even without the ball–is something UNC has lacked in recent years, especially last season

Early Impressions

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) warms up before the game
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) warms up before the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Coaches and teammates have praised Powell’s calmness and work ethic early on. His confidence in catch-and-shoot predicaments has already stood out in preseason practices and film sessions.

Powell’s shooting numbers, based on his performance at WVU, already compare favorably to recent UNC guards. For context, the Tar Heels shot 33.5% from three as a team last season, often struggling to space the floor against ACC defenses. Powell’s arrival directly addresses that gap.

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches team workout during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If Powell continues to shoot at a high clip, he could become crucial in closing lineups, where spacing is at a new height. His skill set also gives Hubert Davis flexibility with smaller, offense-first lineups late in games.

A Potential Difference-Maker

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) brings the ball up the court
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shooting becomes even more valuable in March, when defenses tighten and possessions slow down. Powell’s ability to hit shots under pressure could give UNC a reliable weapon at the arc in high-leverage situations.

He may be a freshman, but Jonathan Powell’s shooting touch and instincts could make him one of the most impactful newcomers in Chapel Hill, and a player who changes the dynamic of the floor when it matters most.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Corey Davis
COREY DAVIS

Corey Davis is pursuing his passion for sports journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a lifelong sports fan, he has extensive experience covering college sports, having worked at Sports Xtra and The Daily Tar Heel.