Jonathan Powell: A Missing Puzzle Piece to UNC
A Fresh Shooting Threat
When Jonathan Powell steps onto the floor, defenders have to choose between either staying glued to him on the perimeter or risking giving up three easy points. Even in early practices, Powell’s quick release and deep range have changed the way defenses guard North Carolina’s offense.
His shooting presence alone is creating new spacing and forcing teammates’ defenders to play higher. This is something the Tar Heels have lacked in recent years and something the West Virginia transfer looks to change.
Shooter Profile
Powell arrived in Chapel Hill with a reputation as one of the best perimeter shooters in his class. A consensus four-star recruit out of Ohio, he was ranked among the top 75 players nationally and drew attention from high-major programs across the country. His smooth release, deep range, and ability to score off movement made him a priority for Hubert Davis’s roster.
In high school, Powell averaged over 20 points per game his senior year while shooting above 40% from three. He thrived in both catch-and-shoot and off-screen situations, often drawing double teams in late-game scenarios.
For UNC, landing a player with that shooting pedigree filled a clear need: consistent perimeter spacing.
A Perfect Fit for Hubert Davis’s Offense
Powell isn’t just a promising freshman, he’s a transfer with real high-major experience. Last season as a freshman at West Virginia, Powell played in 32 games, starting 23, and averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.
He shot 35.2% from three, hitting 64 total three-pointers, the second-most on the Mountaineers’ roster.
While his overall field goal percentage was 37.8%, his three-point efficiency and volume stood out for a first-year player adjusting to Big 12 defenses. His ability to stay on the floor for several minutes also speaks to his maturity and fit within structured offensive systems.
His off-ball movement forces defenses to stay attached, which stretches the floor horizontally and creates driving lanes for guards like Kyan Evans and Seth Trimble.
When Powell is positioned in the corner or sprinting off screens, defenders can’t sag into the paint without risking a clean look from three. The defensive attention he holds even without the ball–is something UNC has lacked in recent years, especially last season
Early Impressions
Coaches and teammates have praised Powell’s calmness and work ethic early on. His confidence in catch-and-shoot predicaments has already stood out in preseason practices and film sessions.
Powell’s shooting numbers, based on his performance at WVU, already compare favorably to recent UNC guards. For context, the Tar Heels shot 33.5% from three as a team last season, often struggling to space the floor against ACC defenses. Powell’s arrival directly addresses that gap.
If Powell continues to shoot at a high clip, he could become crucial in closing lineups, where spacing is at a new height. His skill set also gives Hubert Davis flexibility with smaller, offense-first lineups late in games.
A Potential Difference-Maker
Shooting becomes even more valuable in March, when defenses tighten and possessions slow down. Powell’s ability to hit shots under pressure could give UNC a reliable weapon at the arc in high-leverage situations.
He may be a freshman, but Jonathan Powell’s shooting touch and instincts could make him one of the most impactful newcomers in Chapel Hill, and a player who changes the dynamic of the floor when it matters most.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!