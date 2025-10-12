All Tar Heels

UNC Finds Backbone in Seth Trimble’s Defense

In a season full of roster changes and expectations, Seth Trimble’s defense might be the most important constant in Chapel Hill.

Corey Davis

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as guard Jaydon Young (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as guard Jaydon Young (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
When opponents study North Carolina’s scouting report, one name consistently appears next to defensive stats: Seth Trimble. Known as the Tar Heels’ best on-ball defender, Trimble’s vetted experience and defensive instincts give UNC a reliable perimeter anchor at a crucial time like now, when the roster is shifting. His ability to set the tone defensively might prove just as valuable as any scorer on the team.

Growth Since Last Season

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) is guarded by Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) during the second half
North Carolina guard Seth Trimble (7) is guarded by Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) during the second half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Friday, March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mississippi beat North Carolina 71-64. Trimble went to Menonomee Falls High School. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trimble took a clear leap during his junior year. He started 18 of 34 games, averaging 28.6 minutes, 11.6 points, and 5.0 rebounds per game. While his three-point shooting remained a work in progress (26.6%), his 82.1% free-throw shooting and improved finishing around the rim made him a steadier offensive contributor. More importantly, his defensive production was both measurable and impactful.

Trimble averaged 1.4 steals per game, ranked among the team leaders in deflections, and posted one of UNC’s best individual defensive ratings at 96.2 (per Sports Reference). Opponents shot just 31.8% from three when he was the primary defender, and his on-ball pressure consistently forced opposing point guards to initiate offense further from the basket.

UNC
Senior Seth Trimble and junior Henri Veesaar at the 2025 ACC Tipoff / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Over the offseason, it is clear that he focused on core strength and endurance to sustain that intensity, and coaches have continuously praised his growing vocal presence on defense throughout his years at Carolina.

How He Shapes the Defense

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Davon Barnes (7) keeps the ball from North Carolina Tar Heels
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Davon Barnes (7) keeps the ball from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Trimble’s defensive value starts with on-ball pressure. He can pick up full court and force opposing guards to burn the clock. His quickness allows him to stay in front of smaller, shiftier guards, while his strength enables him to successfully switch onto wings. That keen ability to switch is critical for a UNC defense that struggled with perimeter breakdowns last year.

By applying early pressure and forcing ball-handlers into uncomfortable spots, Trimble shortens possessions and controls pace. Even when he doesn’t get credit for a steal, his presence often leads to rushed plays and contested shots, often seen last season.

Impact on Lineups and Team Identity

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches team workout during NCAA
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches team workout during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Trimble’s reliability and leadership gives Hubert Davis flexibility. He can be paired with offensive guards like freshmen Kyan Evans or Jonathan Powell, covering for their defensive inexperience on the team. His ability to defend multiple positions also allows UNC to experiment with smaller, and newer lineups without sacrificing defensive production.

Why It Matters come March

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

North Carolina’s potential has often been determined by its defense. Last season, struggles at the perimeter contributed to inconsistent results in ACC play and the postseason.

Trimble’s ability to anchor that end of the floor could be the difference between another uneven year and a serious tournament run.

UNC
North Carolina guard Seth Trimble / Grant Chachere, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

He may not be UNC’s leading scorer, but with his defensive domination, turnover rate, and matchup versatility, Seth Trimble is arguably the team’s most important piece on that end of the floor–and his performance will play a large part in shaping just how far this group can go.

Corey Davis
COREY DAVIS

Corey Davis is pursuing his passion for sports journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a lifelong sports fan, he has extensive experience covering college sports, having worked at Sports Xtra and The Daily Tar Heel.