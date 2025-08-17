Kennedy Meeks: Not One, but Two National Championships
Kennedy Meeks had one of the most memorable blocks in UNC men's basketball at the end of the 2017 National Championship game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. One that sealed the deal and allowed North Carolina to redeem itself a year after the stunning loss to the Villanova Wildcats a year before. Plus, adding another national championship to former Head Coach Roy Williams' belt.
The Tar Heels were able to claw its way back during the entire 2016-2017 season to get back to the title stage (something not easy or common), and in another tight battle, found a way to finish the deal.
As a senior, Meeks averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and one assist while playing alongside his frontcourt mate, Isaiah Hicks. Meeks played with Brice Johnson a good amount as a junior, and even started the 2016 title game — truly experienced at the collegiate level.
Notable Highlights of Kennedy Meeks' Career in Chapel Hill
Here are some highlights of Meeks' career provided by GoHeels:
"Tied his career high with six offensive rebounds in the national championship game vs. Villanova • Averaged 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in the NCAA Tourney wins over Indiana, Notre Dame and Syracuse • Was 16-22 from the floor and 8-10 from the free throw line in those three games • Had 15 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals vs. Syracuse in national semifinals
• Had five offensive rebounds vs. the Orange (third time this year with at least five) • Scored UNC’s first eight points in the second half vs. the Irish to increase UNC’s five-point halftime lead to 11 • Scored 15 points and had nine rebounds vs. Indiana • Had 12 points and 14 rebounds at Duke • Tied his career high with six offensive rebounds as he helped UNC out-rebound Duke, 64-29
• Won UNC’s defensive player of the game honors against the Blue Devils • Matched his season high with three blocks at NC State and vs. Miami • Scored in double figures (12) at Notre Dame for the first time in five games • Scored six more points in the second half (18) than any NC State player had in the entire game and finished with a game-high 23 in UNC’s 67-55 win over the Pack
• Made 8 of 10 field goals in the second half • Was his first 20-point performance since the opener vs. Temple • Shot 62.5 percent from the floor; the rest of the team shot 30 percent • Returned to action on Jan. 9th at Syracuse after missing seven games • and scored eight points (all in the first half) in 14 minutes
• His steal and breakaway dunk with 2:03 to play gave Carolina the lead for good in its win over Kansas State • Grabbed 12 rebounds and had a career-best four steals vs. Fairfield • Scored a career-high 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the floor against Temple."
