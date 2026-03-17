5 Things North Carolina Fans Need to Know About VCU

After much anticipation and uncertainty, the North Carolina Tar Heels learned their path in the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

Despite entering Selection Sunday on a two-game skid, the Tar Heels were ranked as a No. 6 seed in this year's field. North Carolina will face the VCU Rams on Thursday at 6:50 P.M. ET in Greenville, South Carolina.

Geographically, it is an advantage for the Tar Heels, but will that be enough to take down an underrated VCU team that is surging at the best time of the season? With all of that in mind, here are five things North Carolina fans should know about VCU.

1. The Rams Won the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Mar 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The VCU Rams celebrate with the Championship trophy after defeating the Dayton Flyers in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

VCU is playing some of its best basketball at the right time, which includes stringing off three consecutive wins in its conference tournament. Despite their top players not playing up to par, the Rams manhandled the Dayton Flyers in the conference championship game, 70-62.

2. VCU's Impressive Run

Mar 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) celebrates after defeating the Dayton Flyers in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Rams have lost three games since the start of January, including two losses to Saint Louis. VCU avoiding Saint Louis in the conference championship game was a lucky break for the Rams, but the Rams have won 17 of their 20 games.

3. Three-Point Shooting is a Strength

Mar 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) shoots against Dayton Flyers forward Amael L'etang (29) during the second half in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

VCU ranks 47th in the country in three-point efficiency, shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc this season. That does not bode well for the Tar Heels, who tend to struggle against teams that can light up the scoreboard from outside the perimeter.

The Rams have four players who shoot at least 36 percent from the three-point range, which means that they can space the floor and exploit North Carolina's lack of perimeter speed on defense.

4. Terrence Hill Jr. is a Player to Watch

Mar 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) dribbles against IDayton Flyers guard De'shayne Montgomery (2) during the second half n the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As mentioned, North Carolina has been exploitable against guard-driven teams, as the Rams are, with two of their top scorers being from the backcourt. Hill Jr. is one of those players, averaging 14.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

5. Free Throw Shooting Can Be Problematic

Mar 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) shoots a free throw against the Saint Joseph's Hawks in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

North Carolina has been a prime example of how lackluster free-throw efficiency can be a downfall, as it ranks 305th in the nation, shooting 68.6 percent from the stripe. While VCU is more average from the free-throw line, with a 74 percent rate.

If the Tar Heels are down late, one player that they can intentionally foul and send to the free-throw line in high-pressure moments is Jadrian Tracey. The senior guard shoots 69.7 percent from the stripe this season.