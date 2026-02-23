Predicting North Carolina’s Top Performances Against Louisville

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a productive weekend, defeating the Syracuse Orange 77-64 on Saturday, as Henri Veesaar returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence. However, they face a quick turnaround, as they host the Louisville Cardinals at the Dean E. Smith Center on Monday night.

Louisville is light-years ahead of Syracuse , as it is ranked No. 21 in the country and has a potential lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on its roster in Mikel Brown Jr.

While Saturday was an impressive result for the Tar Heels, Monday night will be a true measuring stick game for how this team competes against a formidable opponent without Caleb Wilson. With that being said, here are predictions for which Tar Heels will be at their best against Louisville .

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts to a play past Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In his return to the starting lineup on Saturday, the Arizona transfer led the team with 19 points while shooting 9-of-13 from the floor, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Veesaar will need to replicate that type of performance on Monday night, as the Cardinals are one of the most potent offenses in the country, averaging 86.8 points per game, which ranks 14th in the country.

This game will be decided in the minutes Veesaar sits on the bench, but when he is on the floor, head coach Hubert Davis should feed him in the post as much as possible.

Seth Trimble

Stat line prediction: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives against Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The senior guard did not record a point until the 13-minute mark in the second half, but once Trimble installed himself into the game, North Carolina took over and never looked back. Now, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard will not be afforded that much time to find his footing against Louisville.

Trimble's impact must be felt from the get-go if the Tar Heels want to compete and have a chance of winning on Monday night. Trimble has struggled to contribute in the halfcourt offense, but it his ability to get out in transition is his superpower for the Tar Heels.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives against Syracuse Orange guard Naithan George (11) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Stevenson play has improved as the season has progressed, specifically against ACC opposition. The Alabama transfer is shooting over 40 percent from three-point range. With Wilson out, the junior forward has operated as a stretch-4, with the ability to morph into a 3-and-D small forward when Zayden High enters the game.

The forward's ability to play multiple roles and defend multiple positions has proven to invaluable for the Tar Heels, especially with Wilson out of the lineup.

For more North Carolina game previews, click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !